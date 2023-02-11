India Great Questions KL Rahul's Selection: 'Not Based On Performance But Favouritism'

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday questioned KL Rahul's performance in the Test side, saying that it is not based on performance but favouritism. Prasad took to his official Twitter handle to slam Rahul's performance after he got out for a low score in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rahul was dismissed for 20 off 71 balls while playing a loose shot off Australian spinner Todd Murphy's bowling. Prasad said he has a lot of regard for Rahul but added that his performance in the first Test was below par.

Prasad went on to question the Indian team management for going with Rahul despite having Shubman Gill in the squad. He suggested that Rahul is just lucky to be given so many chances despite failing on a consistent basis. Prasad also highlighted Rahul's batting average in Test, saying that he can't think of players who have been given so many chances especially when so many young talents are waiting in the wings. Prasad further added that Rahul being designated as vice-captain of the team makes the matter worse.

I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form,Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja .Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism . Has been Consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances.

One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism.. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

India vs Australia, 1st Test

As far as the first Test is concerned, India posted a mammoth 400 runs on the board after bowling the Aussies out for just 177 runs in the first innings of the match. Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic century to help India's cause. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel also pitched in with a half-century each. Mohammed Shami came in and scored some quickfire runs to help India touch the 400-run mark. India then demolished the Australian batting lineup for the second time in the match, sending them back for an embarrassing 91 runs. India won by innings and 132 runs.

