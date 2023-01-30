India Captain Shafali Verma Gets Emotional After Winning U-19 T20 World Cup; Watch

India women’s cricketer Shafali Verma led India to a historic feat at the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday. India became the first-ever team to win the marquee tournament after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash. Meanwhile, in a video shared by ICC, the India U-19 women’s team captain Shafali can be seen shedding teams and sharing her emotional thoughts.

During the post-match presentation after India’s win, asking Shafali to speak about the triumph, the presenter said, “First ICC trophy for an Indian women’s team. Again, historic. It’s a wonderful achievement”. Listening to this, the 18-year-old cricketer found it tough to hold back her emotions, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

"These are happy tears. We don’t mind seeing them at all"

"You take your time. It’s okay. These are happy tears. We don’t mind seeing them at all,” the presenter added. Wiping her off her tears that kept flowing, Shafali said, “Thanks to the staff for backing us everyday. They are telling us that we are here just for the cup. So, because of them we are here. Thanks to them”.

Sharing thoughts on leading the young Indian squad at the U-19 T20 World Cup, Shafali said, “It’s very good. They back me a lot. They are doing what I tell them to. Thanks to BCCI for giving me confidence and for this beautiful team. They all are incredible”.

Shafali Verma hit runs at a strike rate of 193.25 in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Shafali Verma was the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 172 runs in seven games, which she hit at a strike rate of 193.25. It is pertinent to mention that the 19-year-old has already made a name for herself in the senior India women’s team. She has been one of the most promising players on the rise in India.

She has played over 70 international games so far for the Women in Blue, scoring over 2000 runs across formats. Her best performance so far has come in the T20I format, where her run tally stands at 1231 runs in 51 games. Alongside Shafali, Richa Ghosh was another player who represented the senior team before playing in the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.