Watch: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Turns Into A Fan As India Clinch U-19 T20 World Cup

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a video of the moment when the India U-19 women’s team clinched the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The India women won the inaugural edition of the tournament with a seven-wicket victory over England. The Javelin throw champion witnessed India’s historic victory from the stands in Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Neeraj congratulated the Shafali Verma-led India U-19 women’s team for making history. The 25-year-old added that he enjoyed watching the match from the stands. “Enjoyed watching this moment from the stands. Congratulations Team India @BCCIWomen on making history,” Chopra wrote.

Enjoyed watching this moment from the stands. Congratulations Team India @BCCIWomen on making history #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xyKIbQ4AxW — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 29, 2023

After winning the toss for the summit clash, Indian skipper Shafali decided to bowl first and bowled out the English side on a low score of 68 runs in 17.1 overs. India then became the first team ever to win the ICC U-19 women’s T20 World Cup 2023 by cruising to the target in 14 overs. India’s Titas Sadhu received the Player of the Match award for his bowling figure of 2/6 in four overs.

Alongside Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi returned with figures of 2/13 and 2/17 respectively, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali, and Sonam Mukesh Yadav took one wicket each. Chasing the target, Soumya Tiwari remained unbeaten on 24 of 37, while Gongadi Trisha also hit 24 runs. India had lost just three wickets, as Shafali and Shweta Sehrawat scored 15 and six runs respectively.

Indian vice-captain Shweta finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 297 runs in seven games at an average of 99.00. Shafali Verma finished two steps below Shweta in third, with 172 runs at an average of 24.57. Meanwhile, India’s Parshavi Chopra was the second-highest run scorer of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup with 11 wickets in six games.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra motivates Team India

Earlier on Saturday, the BCCI shared pictures of the Tokyo Olympic champion’s interaction with the India U-19 women’s. A Gold-standard meeting,” BCCI captioned the social media post. “Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final,” the cricket governing body added.