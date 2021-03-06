India Defeat England By Innings & 25 Runs To Seal Test Series, Qualify For ICC WTC Final

A determined Team India successfully overcame England by on Day 3 the fourth and final Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to seal the four-match series 3-1. Unlike the previous two Tests, even this contest did not last for the entire five days as the hosts completely outclassed the visitors by displaying a great brand of cricket.

Sundar, Patel help India post a challenging total

Resuming their innings at 294/7, the middle-order duo of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept the scoreboard ticking before the former was dismissed for a well-made 43. By then the duo had already added 106 runs for the eighth-wicket stand. Sundar, on the other hand, made the English bowlers pay for their errant bowling and at one point it appeared as if he would comfortably breach the three-figure mark. However, it was not to be as he ended up losing partners at the other end and remained stranded at 96 as India were bundled out for 365.

England's batting woes continue

In reply, the English batsmen once again failed to find their feet as India's frontline spinners wracked havoc. In the top order, only Test skipper Joe Root (30) managed to show some resistance. Middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50* but he waged a lone battle as the visitors were bundled out for 135 in their second innings as the Virat Kohli-led side won the game by an innings and 25 runs to register back-to-back series wins in the longest format of the game.

In the second innings, it was total dominance by the spinners as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer each.

By the virtue of this win, India have now qualified for ICC World Test Championship final and will be facing New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be contested between June 18-22.

