Road Safety World Series SL Legends Vs WI Legends Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends are slated to clash in the sixth match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 6, 2021. Here are the SL Legends vs WI Legends live stream details, how to watch the Road Safety World Series 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: SL Legends vs WI Legends preview

The Road Safety World Series has been one of the most anticipated cricket tournaments, as fans were thrilled with the prospect of seeing their favourite retired superstars back on the field. However, the inaugural edition of the competition had to be halted because of the coronavirus situation. Much to the delight of the fans and the participating teams, the tournament resumed on March 5.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Completes 50 Years In Cricket: Ex-India Captain's Top 4 Commentary Moments

Sri Lanka Legends will meet West Indies Legends in an upcoming match on Saturday, and both sides will be keen to put up a strong show in the crucial contest. The teams have featured in two matches each in the tournament. While Sri Lanka Legends have scored a comprehensive victory in the competition, West Indies Legends are still searching for their first win. Several prominent names like Sanath Jayasuriya, Brian Lara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Tino Best, and many more are expected to feature in the encounter.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Century In 4th Test Watched By Special Guests From Dressing Room; See Picture

Road Safety World Series: SL Legends vs WI Legends live stream details

Fans in Indian can catch the live telecast of the game on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels. The SL Legends vs WI Legends live stream will be made available on the Voot app and website. For Sri Lanka vs West Indies live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Faces Fans' Wrath Again After Kohli Dismissal, Denies Sundar First Ton: WATCH

Road Safety World Series: SL Legends vs WI Legends pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is known to be favourable to the bowlers. The average score in a T20 game at the venue is 150, and chasing teams have an advantage in the past. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

ALSO READ | RCB Team 2021 Coach Reacts To Kyle Jamieson's Struggles, Gives Hint Of Training Camp Dates

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. Clear skied are expected and there are no chances of rain on the match day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: SL Legends vs WI Legends squads

SL-L: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera (WK), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe.

WI-L: Brian Lara (C), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs(w), Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin.

Image source: Road Safety World Series Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.