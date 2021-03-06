SL-L Vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

The Sri Lanka Legends will battle it out against the West Indies Legends in Match 6 of the World Road Safety Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Here is our SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction, SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 team and top picks for SL-L vs WI-L playing 11.

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of SL-L vs WI-L live match

There was a significant buzz around the World Road Safety Series considering the star-studded line-ups of the participating teams. The competition had to be halted last year due to the COVID-19 situation in India, and it resumed on March 5. After having played two matches in the league, the Sri Lanka Legends have a victory to their name.

On the other hand, the West Indies Legends are yet to score their maiden victory. Both sides will be keen to put up a strong show in the upcoming fixture, as they look to make an impact on the points table.

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 team

SL-L: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera (WK), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe.

WI-L: Brian Lara (C), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs(w), Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin.

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SL-L vs WI-L playing 11

T Dilshan

U Tharanga

D Smith

B Lara

SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: C Kapugedra

Batsmen: B Lara, S Jayasuriya, U Tharanga

All-Rounders: C Hooper, D Smith (C), F Maharoof, T Dilshan (VC)

Bowlers: A Mendis, D Ramnarine, T Best

SL-L vs WI-L live: SL-L vs WI-L match prediction

According to our prediction, SL-L will be favourites to clinch the contest against WI-L.

Note: The SL-L vs WI-L match prediction and SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 team and SL-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Road Safety World Series Instagram

