India Dominate ODI Batting Charts In 2010s Ft. Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma smashed sparkling half-centuries to engineer a series win over the visiting West Indies team on Sunday in Cuttack. The two put on an exhibition of a batting display at the Barabati Stadium in the series-decider. The match was also India’s final international game of the year as the ‘Men in Blue’ signed off the 2010s decade with yet another series win. As we approach the end of the 2010s decade, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also lead the charts of highest ODI run-getters in the world in the last 10 years.

T20I series ✅

ODI series ✅



Early X-mas presents for the fans as India end 2019 on a high.#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/0pevT671RF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

India's batsmen dominate ODI cricket between 2010 and 2019

Between 2010 and 2019, India captain Virat Kohli scored 11,125 runs in 220 innings at an average of 60.79. The right-hander slammed 42 of his 43 ODI centuries during the same period. He is followed by opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is second on the list with 8,249 runs from 176 innings. The two batsmen are followed by two South African cricketers, Hashim Amla (7,265 runs) and AB de Villiers (6,485 runs) at third and fourth respectively on the list of highest run-getters of the decade.

Apart from Kohli and Sharma, other Indians who feature among the top ODI scorers are MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan. Former captain MS Dhoni is 13th on the list with 5,640 runs at 50.35 from 161 innings. He also holds the record for most ‘not-outs’ in the format (49) during the same time frame.

With 5,518 runs while opening the innings, Shikhar Dhawan is 14th on the list. The left-hander made his ODI debut against Australia in October 2010. Since his first ODI appearance, the swashbuckling opener has played 133 ODIs and scored runs at the average of 44.50. He was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’ in India’s victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign in 2013.

In all, as many as four Indian batsmen feature in the top 15 list of heaviest run-getters of the decade. India will now face Sri Lanka in January 2020 to kick-off a new decade with three T20Is at home. The series will be followed by an Australian tour to the country for 3 ODI matches from January 14, 2020.

It’s 2-1 India! Virat Kohli and Co. beat West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI to cap off 2019 with a series win. 👏👏👌👌#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/fJpP37tEBJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

