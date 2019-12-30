The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

India's Fast Bowling Domination In Test Cricket Is Irfan Pathan's 'highlight Of 2019'

Cricket News

Team India's pace bowling trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami share 81 wickets among them for 2019. Here is what Irfan Pathan had to say.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

2019 was a very dominant year for Indian cricket. Be it with the white ball, the red ball, or even the pink, India dominated cricket on all fronts. During the World Cup, they narrowly missed out on the finals after being knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-finals. But in the ICC World Test Championship, India are yet to lose a match and have maintained their stronghold on the No.1 spot.

READ ALSO | Gambhir slams Pak, says 'Hindu cricketer not spared, imagine condition of minorities'

Irfan Pathan credits Indian pace line-up

Speaking to a leading Indian broadcaster, former India pacer Irfan Pathan discussed India's overall performance in 2019 alongside batting great VVS Laxman. For Pathan, India's rock-solid pace bowling lineup was the 'highlight of the year'. The current bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma have wrecked havoc on almost any batting line-up they have faced. The trio shares a total of 81 wickets and have a combined average of 15.16 (for 2019). Not only is this average the best for any team in a calendar year (minimum 50 wickets) but the last time a bowling trio averaged less than 20 in a year was when Ian Botham, Chris Old and Bob Willis led the England side to glory in 1978. Since then, almost no other bowling trio had been this lethal, which include some greats of the game such as Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts and so on. 

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Michael Vaughan calls Matthew Wade 'unworthy of playing international cricket'

Irfan Pathan in the news

Irfan Pathan has not yet retired from the game despite being out of favour in the Indian national team since the last 6-7 years. However, Pathan is enjoying his time as a cricket pundit and commentator and is often seen during India's matches at home. He recently made headlines for a heartfelt tweet for his elder brother, Yusuf Pathan who was snubbed at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction on December 19.

ALSO READ | Cricketer Madan Lal reacts to Shoaib Akhtar's statement

ALSO READ | Shadab Jakati announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
8 DETAINED FOR ANTI-CAA RANGOLI
YOGI ADITYANATH ADVISES WRITERS
POLITICAL, BIZ BIGWIGS SUFFER SETBACK IN DELHI HC IN 2019
LOTUS BLOOMS AGAIN IN KARNATAKA IN 2019
PRIYANKA GANDHI SLAMS UP POLICE
INDIAN NAVY BANS FACEBOOK