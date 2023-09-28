'India Has Been..': Sourav Ganguly On His Expectations From Team India In The World Cup

After winning the three-match ODI series against Australia by 2-1, Rohit Sharma and Co. will play England in their first warm-up game of ODI World Cup 2023 on September 30. The Indian cricket team is in explicit form and has been doing really well in international cricket off late. As the 2023 edition of the 50-over World Cup is set to be held in India, the Indian team has the best chance to repeat the 2011 ODI World Cup heroics and also break their 10-year-old drought of an ICC trophy.

3 things you need to know

Team India will play its first match of the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia

The ODI World Cup has returned to India after a span of 12 years

The opening of the 2023 ODI World Cup will be played on October 5

ALSO READ | Not just Sehwag, even Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has a special mention for 'BHARAT'

Sourav Ganguly gives his message to Team India ahead of CWC 2023

Former Indian cricket team skipper and BCCI president while speaking to the media in Kolkata has given his best wishes to the Indian team for the 50-over World Cup. Sourav Ganguly said:

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly says, "This is going to be a big World Cup. The World Cup is a big tournament. India has been playing very well, so it is a matter of delight. We hope that they continue to play the same good Cricket for the next 45… pic.twitter.com/PUYXKUCwZX — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons ahead of warm-up games

Team India fell short of creating history against Australia

The Indian cricket team faced a 66-run defeat against Australia in the third and final match of the ODI series in Rajkot. The Indian team took the series by a scoreline of 2-1 but fell short of creating history. If Team India had won the third IND vs AUS ODI match, it would have been the first time in history that Rohit Sharma's men would have swept the Aussies in a bilateral ODI series. The Indian team has achieved a clean sweep over Australia in both Test and T20I but is yet to achieve the feat in the 50-over format.

However, the series brought down a lot of positives for the Indian team as they received the answers to their many queries. Indian team batsmen like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who came back after injury have gained form and are playing their best cricket. Suryakumar Yadav has also begun to score runs in the 50-over format whereas the bowling lineup also looks settled.