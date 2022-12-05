India Legend Asks Tough Questions After 1-run Defeat To Bangladesh, Blasts Rohit Sharma

Former India all-rounder Mohammed Kaif on Sunday slammed Rohit Sharma and his team after they lost the first ODI against Bangladesh. While speaking on Sony Sports after the game, Kaif asked tough questions and also pointed out some key factors behind India's defeat to Bangladesh. Kaif said that the Men in Blue crumbled under pressure after the 40th over and the young bowlers couldn't finish the game. Kaif also acknowledged the mistakes the fielders made, saying "you have to overcome the pressure if you have to win the world cup."

"It was India's game, they had taken nine wickets. The bowling was excellent, they got India back into the game after the batters had a bad day. The bowling covered up for that until the 40th over, but in the last 10 overs, who is our death bowler? Is it Deepak Chahar or Kuldeep Sen?" Kaif said during a discussion on Sony Sports.

"We dropped catches. KL Rahul doesn't keep that often. He is a good fielder, he ran out Litton Das with a direct hit from the deep in the T20 World Cup. Sundar didn't dive to try and take the catch. The fielders were seen under pressure. We made mistakes under pressure. We bowled wide balls and no-balls. You have to overcome pressure if you have to win the World Cup. That is how a team emerges, whether you talk about New Zealand or England, who are at the top in white-ball cricket," he added.

"I am disappointed that we are crumbling under pressure. You can talk about captaincy or bowling changes. The game went well until the 40th over, but then came Mehidy Hasan Miraz and showed the Bangladesh batters how to play. But I feel the young bowlers couldn't finish the game in the last 10 overs," the former India all-rounder concluded.

India vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh chose to field first after winning the toss at Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. KL Rahul, the vice-captain of India, scored the most runs for the team with 73 off 70 balls. Shreyas Iyer added 24 runs from 39 balls to the total as well. The visitors were bowled out after scoring only 186 runs. Ebadot Hossain claimed four wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan picked five to his name.

Indian bowlers tormented Bangladesh throughout the second innings despite the low total, stretching the game to the very last ball of the final over. However, Bangladesh chased down 186 runs in 50 overs with only one wicket still standing. Mehidy Hasan helped his team attain the goal by remaining unbeaten at 38 off 39 balls.

Earlier, Litton Das added 41 off 63 balls to the total. Shakib made 29 runs before Washington Sundar dismissed him. Hasan was named the man of the match for taking a wicket and contributing to Bangladesh's victory with the bat.

Image: Twitter/BCCI