Rohit Sharma's Side Creates Unwanted Stat After Loss To Bangladesh In Thriller

India and Bangladesh locked horns against each other in the first ODI of their three-match series on Sunday. Bangladesh defeated India by one wicket in the nail-biting thriller to take a 1-0 lead in the contest. With the loss, the Rohit Sharma-led side created an unwanted record, becoming the first Indian team to lose to Bangladesh in an ODI match in seven years. India were bowled out for just 186 runs in the match, which is their second-lowest total against Bangladesh in ODI history.

India and Bangladesh have played a total of 37 ODI matches against each other since the latter gained ODI status in 1986. India have always held an upper hand over Bangladesh in the format, winning 30 of those 36 matches. Bangladesh have won just six ODI games against India, while one match ended without a result.

The last time India and Bangladesh played an ODI match against each other was at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India won the match by 28 runs.

India vs Bangladesh

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first at Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Indian vice-captain KL Rahul top-scored for the side with 73 off 70 balls. Shreyas Iyer also contributed to the total by scoring 24 off 39 balls. The visitors were dismissed for a low total of 186 runs. Shakib Al Hasan picked up a five-wicket haul, while Ebadot Hossain took four wickets.

Despite the low score, Indian bowlers troubled Bangladesh throughout the second innings, taking the game to the final ball of the last over. Bangladesh chased down 186 runs in 50 overs with just one wicket remaining. Mehidy Hasan remained unbeaten at 38 off 39 balls to help his side reach the target.

Earlier, Litton Das contributed to the total with 41 off 63 balls. Shakib scored 29 runs before being dismissed by Washington Sundar. Hasan was named the player of the match for picking 1 wicket and helping Bangladesh win with the bat.

Image: Twitter/BCCI