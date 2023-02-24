Fans Not Happy With ICC's Post Comparing Harmanpreet's Run-out With MS Dhoni's Dismissal

The Indian Women's cricket team faced yet another heartbreak at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 after they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final. Team India lost to Australia in the knockout stage for the third time as they had lost to them in the finals of the tournament in 2018 and 2020.

It was India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's run out which changed the whole momentum of the match. Team India were well in the game and it looked like that they were going to win the match easily. Harmanpreet was playing well and was set to take her team over the line but soon her bizarre run-out happened.

Team India also faced a similar run-out situation in the ICC Men's ODI World 2019 semi-final when former Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni got run out when Team India looked in control to win the match.

Team India faced a top-order collapse in the match and the team was in trouble but MS Dhoni came in and handled the innings. MS Dhoni was well in control and was taking Team India towards victory but soon while trying to steal a second run, MS Dhoni got run out off a direct hit from Martin Guptill. That moment certainly changed the momentum of the match.

ICC decided to upload a video doing a comparison between the runouts of Dhoni and Harmanpreet, which the fans were not happy about.

Fans are angry on comparison of MS Dhoni and Harmanpreet Kaur's comparison

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was heartbroken after the match and was seen wearing sunglasses to hide her tears during the post-match presentation. Harmanpreet said, “I don’t want my country to see me crying, hence I am wearing these glasses, I promise, we will improve and won’t let our nation down like this again."

"The way I got runout, can't be unluckier than that. Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed fighting till the last ball. The result didn't go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament. We know we have a good batting line up even if we lose early wickets. Need to give credit to Jemi for the way she batted today. She got us the momentum we were looking for", Harmanpreet further said.