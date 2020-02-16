Wonder Woman At Centurion? Fan Gives Proteas A Pleasant Surprise During Final T20

During the third and final T20 between England and South Africa at T20, a lady fan disguised as Wonder Woman stormed on to the pitch during the second innings. During the second over of the second innings, a fan intruded the pitch and ran up to skipper Quinton de Kock who was keeping wickets and gave him a mask from her bag while having a quick chat. Speedster Dale Steyn who walked up to her later also got a mask from the fan. At the end of three overs, England were 31 for the loss of a wicket as they chase 223 runs.

Netizens react to Wonder Woman at Centurion

Good to see Wonder Woman is worried about the Coronavirus #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/chSMqTEuFj — BonnyriggBlues (@BonnyriggBlues) February 16, 2020

Klaasen leads Proteas powerpack

Heinrich Klaasen led South Africa's run feast from the front against England in the third and final T20 against England on Sunday. The hosts set up a massive target of 223 for England to chase after winning the toss. After a fiery start by skipper de Kock and Temba Bavuma, Klaasen came into play as both the openers fell. Klassen then anchored the Proteas' innings as he slammed English bowlers all-around the park.

Klaasen hit four maximums and four boundaries at a strike rate of 200 before falling to Tom Curran. He top-scored for the Proteas with 66 runs under his belt while Bavuma and de Kock scored 49 and 35 respectively. Chris Jordan was the most expensive bowler as he went for 49 runs off his four overs and remained wicketless. The three-match series is tied currently at 1-1.

