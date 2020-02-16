India To Play A Day-night Test Against Australia Down Under Confirms Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday confirmed that India would play a day-night Test against Australia later this year. Earlier, a BCCI source had reported that the team is likely to play a day-night Test during the Australian tour later this year. Confirming the report, Ganguly added that Team India would also play a day-night Test against England in 2021 where India is scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to tour Australia in November this year to play three ODIs and four Tests. The last time India toured Australia, the visitors had registered a historic win defeating the hosts at home 2-1 under Virat Kohli as India.

Speaking to ANI after the apex council meeting on Sunday, Sourav Ganguly said, "Day-night Test will happen and we will make a public announcement. The second Test against England next year. Yes, against Australia also."

India's maiden D/N Test

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare. On the eve of India's three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, "We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests."

The D/N Test that did not happen in 2018/19

India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience. With day-night match seen as a possible answer to Test cricket's dwindling attendances, Australia had been hoping that India will agree to play one game at the Gabba this year. A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation met top BCCI officials on the sidelines of a limited-overs series in January with the day-night Test figuring on the agenda.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Credits: AP