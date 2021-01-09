India Lodge Complaint As Siraj And Bumrah Face Racial Abuse By Crowd At SCG, BCCI Furious

The Indian team has lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused their frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing third Test match between India and Australia.

While the matter was brought up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials and the security officers at the SCG immediately after the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is furious with the turn of events.

'Such behaviour is 'unacceptable': A BCCI official

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said that the Indian cricket board stands with the boys as such behaviour is "unacceptable". "The tour has surely turned sour and the last thing you expect in a civilized society is racial abuse. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and Cricket Australia need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances. The Sydney Test has now become an acid test for CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and we are in complete solidarity with our boys. Racial abuse is unacceptable," the official explained.

What exactly happened as per sources?

Sources aware of developments in the team said that both the pacers initially brought the matter up with India's current stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane and then there was a team huddle that was led by head coach Ravi Shastri and it was then decided that this sort of behaviour should not and will not be ignored.

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla issues statement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has expressed disappointment after Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah, and, Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse by the SCG crowd on the second and third days' play in the ongoing third Test match and has gone on to say that the Australian Board (Cricket Australia) should take cognizance.

Shukla also went on to say that these kinds of things are not acceptable for cricket lovers. Furthermore, he has urged each & every cricket board to take strict measures against such kind of incidents. Meanwhile, the reigning BCCI VP also went on to add that the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also supposed to act on this issue.

Australia dominate the proceedings on Day 3

Coming back to the on-field action, India were bundled out for 244 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 338 as the visitors had a first innings lead of 94 runs. Opener Shubman Gill & number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored a 50 each while none of the others from the Indian batting line-up could make much of an impact.

The Aussies in their second innings are 103/2 with two of their famed top-order batsmen Steve Smith (29*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47*) going strong. The hosts now have a lead of 197 runs after the end of play on Day 3.

The visitors will now be hoping to restrict Australia to a manageable total on Day 4 as the SCG Test reaches its business end.

(With ANI Inputs)

