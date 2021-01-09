Ravindra Jadeja Suffers Blow To Thumb, Rishabh Pant To Elbow; Both Taken For Scans

Team India received a double blow on Saturday after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were taken for scans after being hit on the thumb and elbow respectively. Rishabh Pant was struck on his left elbow while batting during India's first innings against Australia while Jadeja was hit on his thumb. BCCI informed that both Jadeja and Pant were taken for scans to assess any injury.

Jadeja, Pant hit on thumb, elbow

Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NrUPgjAp2c — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DOG8SBXPue — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

India bowled out for 244

A relentless Patrick Cummins and a mean Josh Hazlewood dismissed India for 244 after Cheteshwar Pujara's slowest half-century helped Australia take complete command at tea on the third day of the third Test here on Saturday. Australia took a first-innings lead of 94 runs and it would be an uphill task for India to make a comeback in this match. Pujara's (50 off 176 balls) ultra-defensive approach put tremendous pressure on his colleagues and India never quite got the momentum going as Cummins (4/29 in 21.4 overs), Hazlewood (2/43 in 21 overs) and Mitchell Starc (1/61 in 19 overs) continuously attacked the batsmen -- first with a leg-side field and short-ball strategy and then on the corridor of uncertainty.

Pujara doesn't play the pull or hook shot well and he wasn't allowed room to either cut or drive. While he never tried to rotate strike, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane (22 off 70 balls) and Rishabh Pant (36 off 67 balls) felt the urge to break the shackles in the absence of any such intention from the other end. It also resulted in three run-outs including the one off Hanuma Vihari (4 off 38 balls), who fell short while going for a quick but non-existent single. It was then left to Ravindra Jadeja (27), who had to throw his bat around to bring the lead down to less than 100 runs, but that would be of little comfort considering that India would now have to bat fourth to save the match. A total of 84 runs from 34 overs in the first session, with lack of intent especially from Pujara, didn't help India'a cause and Rahane's dismissal was purely due to the scoreboard pressure.

The Indian captain failed to get a move-on initially on a slow track where bounce became variable as the session progressed. Pant got into the groove quickly but a nasty blow on the forearm did affect his shot- making and the result was a caught behind off Hazlewood, after a 53-run stand in a little over 20 overs. Pujara, at the other end, was bowled short initially with three men on the leg side and then on the off-side with his cover drive dried up.

