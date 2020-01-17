India Name Rishabh Pant's Replacement Ahead Of The 2nd ODI Against Australia

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the second ODI against Australia which will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot on Friday due to a concussion. The incident occurred in the first innings of the first ODI as Pant was dismissed off Pat Cummins' delivery in the 43rd over after he was struck on the helmet. As the second innings began, an unfamiliar sight awaited the fans at Wankhede as KL Rahul took over the gloves from Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant's replacement

It has been learned that wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has been roped in as Pant's replacement for the second ODI which is a must-win game for India. As per reports, Bharat was in Hyderabad when he was asked to join the national team. The 26-year-old will be making his debut at the international level and so far, he has played 74 first-class matches, 51 List-A games, and 43 T20s respectively.

Concussed Pant ruled out of 2nd ODI

"He (Pant) is ruled out of the 2nd ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol," BCCI said in a statement. Pant didn't take the field for the second half of the first ODI here on Tuesday after getting hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer, the delivery that brought about his dismissal. "After getting hit on his helmet while batting in the 1st ODI, Rishabh got a concussion and took no further part in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring under a specialist. "He is stable and all his scan reports are clear. He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to NCA, Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation protocol," the release further stated.

Since the third match is in Bengaluru on January 19, it is expected that a call can be taken after observing his physical condition in the next 72 hours. Pant made 28 off 33 balls in the Mumbai ODI. While Rahul kept wickets, Manish Pandey came in as an on-field replacement for Pant. Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering in the series-opener, their biggest win against the sub-continental giants.

