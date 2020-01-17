IND Vs AUS Dream11 2nd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India will take on Australia in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series on Friday, January 17. The match will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | David Warner Aces SRH's 'powerplay' By Describing All Teammates In One Word Perfectly

India were thrashed by Australia by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the first time in this home season that India have had to face a defeat like this where the opposition outplayed them in all the departments. Skipper Virat Kohli's move to bat at No. 4 backfired big time and he is likely to go back to his usual No. 3 spot. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of this fixture after suffering a concussion in the first game. India will have to be on top of their game to beat this Australia side.

On the other hand, everything went in Australia's favour in the first ODI. The bowlers did a brilliant job of restricting India to 255. Their openers David Warner and Aaron Finch make the Indian bowlers look like a bunch of club bowlers as they toyed around with the. The Aussies will look to win the fixture and seal the series. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh Makes Fans Go Berserk After Asking Akshay Kumar To Play Cricket With Him

IND vs AUS Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, D’Arcy Short.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Aus: Steve Waugh Accuses Virat Kohli Of Disrespecting New Aussie Nemesis Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Steve Smith (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Yuzvendra Chahal

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marnus Labuschagne

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh Credits Sourav Ganguly For Stopping Him From Going To Canada In 2001

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI & CRICKET AUSTRALIA TWITTER