IND Vs AUS: Adam Zampa Promises More Aggression To Dismiss Virat Kohli For 7th Time

The first ODI between India and Australia was as one-sided as it could get between the two rivals. The Australian bowling kept it tight and restricted India to a slightly below-par score of 255 on a good batting wicket in the first innings. In the second innings, the Australians came out all guns blazing and chased down the target with more than 12 overs to spare. Australian openers David Warner and captain Aaron Finch both scored hundreds as they led Australia to the easy victory.

Adam Zampa focuses on aggression against Virat Kohli

India's batting was exposed when their best batsman and captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 16 by Adam Zampa. An even interesting fact was that the Australian leg-spinner has dismissed the Indian captain six times till now in white-ball cricket. This feat in itself is very impressive as Kohli's wicket is something that even the most accomplished bowlers dream of sometimes. Ahead of the second ODI at Rajkot, Zampa was asked about his wicket-taking prowess against Kohli and here is what the leg-spinner had to say.

Zampa talked about how his mindset against Kohli is aggressive instead of cautionary. Zampa mentioned how he knows that Kohli will hit him for boundaries and it will be difficult to get him out. Despite being aware of Kohli's genius, Zampa still tries his best to be aggressive against the Indian captain. Zampa acknowledged how Kohli still has a very impressive strike-rate against him but the Australian bowler just focuses on doing his best to contain Kohli.

IND vs AUS: Go big or go home for India

After the thrashing at Mumbai, Team India will need to script a strong comeback for themselves if they have any hopes of getting another series win. Australia are already 1-0 up and high on confidence as both teams step into Rajkot for today's game. In the first ODI, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sustained a concussion and thus, will not be playing the Rajkot ODI. KL Rahul will be taking on the wicketkeeping duties in Pant's absence.

