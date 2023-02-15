'India No.1 Ranked, Then Australia No.1 Ranked': Huge Blunder By ICC Leaves Fans Fuming

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday once again botched up its landing page for the official team rankings after it promoted India as the World No. 1 side in Tests. For a brief period, India replaced Australia to become the new World No. 1 ranked team in Test cricket. It helped India become the top-ranked team in all formats of the game. However, it has now emerged that India going to the top of the Test ranking was just a technical glitch on part of the ICC. The ICC Test rankings change only after the end of every series but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between India and Australia is still ongoing.

Netizens roast ICC

This has left Indian cricket fans fuming on social media as it is not the first time the ICC has made such a gaffe. Last month, the ICC witnessed a similar glitch which resulted in India replacing the current No. 1 ranked Test side Australia momentarily before going down to the second spot again.

if Ind win 3-0 or 3-1 or 4-0 then india will be no.1 ; test rankings update after the series gets over ; these are technical glitches from icc — timepass (@killbill23523) February 15, 2023

What is this?? #ICCRankings — G V Vinod Kumar (@Vinod_gvvk) February 15, 2023

•Today at 7.08 PM - Australia. #INDvAUS — Adarsh patil (@patiladarsh1718) February 15, 2023

india is still at 2nd position why are there noise about no1 ranking across the format.but after BGT it can be possible. #ICCRankings pic.twitter.com/SIWf4pznHP — lakshya (@aimer_lakshya) February 15, 2023

Pak sl points also restored again,they lose 10 points without playing@mufaddal_vohra @CricCrazyJohns @ImTanujSingh @12th_khiladi @thecricbaba pic.twitter.com/FYUndmXJwq — Dr.Sanakyan ⚕️ (@NGS_tweets) February 15, 2023

The last time the ICC Test rankings saw an update was after the conclusion of the third Test match between Australia and South Africa on January 8. Australia extended its lead in the standings with 126 rating points to their name. India, on the other hand, last played a Test series against Bangladesh in December. India won the two-match series 2-0, which also helped them improve their position in the ICC rankings by two places. India are currently ranked second on the table with 115 rating points.

Image: bcci.tv