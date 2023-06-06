India On Verge Of Becoming First Team In Cricket History To Script Rarest Of The Rare Feat

IND vs AUS: The biggest rivalry in cricket is all set to reignite. It is not India vs Pakistan, it is not the Ashes, but it is India vs Australia who will lock horns with each other in the finals of the World Test Championship 2023. The Test mace is at the stake and both the teams will try and outplay each other to get their hands on the mace and stand on the champion's podium. Test cricket is indeed the purest format of the game and this is where the mettle of a player is tested and to be crowned champions in this format will be no rare feat.

Both teams have been plagued with injury issues and their star players are on the sidelines and will have to watch the battle unfold. For India, the situation is grave as they will miss the services of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer. The grit and determination of the Indian team has been such that they are expected to field a strong XI, a unit that will outplay the defiant Aussies and script their names in the pages of history. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma is on the verge of scripting history, a page of history that will be a testament to the nation's prowess in the cricketing world. If team India wins the ICC World Test Championship, they will become the first cricketing nation in the world to have won all the major ICC Championships.

ICC Trophies that India have won over the years

ICC ODI World Cup: 1983 and 2011

ICC T20 World Cup: 2007

ICC Champions Trophy: 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013

Not only India, but their opposition Australia too have the chance of scripting the same feat. Over the years the Aussies too have won the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the Champions trophy. Both the contesting teams and the finalists are bereft of the coveted Test mace and they will go out all guns blazing to become the first team in cricket history to complete their ICC trophy collection. The match will be played at the Kia Oval, London, a neutral venue for both the sides and a lot more will be at stake when the teams walk out to go for the final lap of glory. Can Rohit Sharma join the likes of legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni by becoming only the third Indian captain to win an ICC trophy? The answer to this question lies in the times ahead. The Oval awaits.