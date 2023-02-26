'India Should Not Have Test Vice-captain': Ravi Shastri Gives Brutal Opinion On KL Rahul

India's Vice-Captain position has become a topic of hot discussion following the culmination of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The position is vacant after KL Rahul was sacked from the position and now it seems a new individual will be announced for the designation. While several opinions on Rahul's dismissal have already come forward, a unique narrative has been added by none other than the former India coach Ravi Shstri.

According to Shastri, there should be no vice-captain in the Indian team – at least for the home Tests. “The team management will decide (the vice-captain). They know his (Rahul's) form, they know his mental state. They know how they should be watching someone like Shubman Gill. I, for one, always had the belief (to) never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with by best XI, and if captain has to leave the field, you'd zero in on a player that can take over at the time, simply because you don't need to create complications.” Shastri said on the ICC Review podcast.

'I never like vice-captain in home condition': Ravi Shastri

Owing to the Vice Captaincy issue that has emerged, Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that the position should be dissolved. “If vice-captain doesn't perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I'm being blunt and brutal, I never like vice-captain in home condition. Overseas, it's different. Here, you want prime form, you want someone like Shubman Gill, who's red hot. He will challenge. He has to bang that door down and get into the side. Now, he's not the vice-captain, it has to be team management's decision,” Shastri further said.

Further talking on Rahul's form, Shastri said that while Rahul is a talented player, he needs to start converting it into performances.

“They will have to see form, his state of mind. He's a tremendous player, but talent is only so much. You have to convert that into results and be consistent. There's so much talent in India who is knocking the door. It's not just KL Rahul, there are many in middle-order and bowling lineup as well,” said the former India head coach.