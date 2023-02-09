'Sir Jadeja Is Back': Ravindra Jadeja Makes Stellar Return To Cricket In IND Vs AUS Series

India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their four-match series in Nagpur. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium (VCA). Batting first, Australia lost two quick wickets in openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja. While Warner was clean bowled by a peach of a delivery from Mohammed Shami, Khawaja was trapped LBW by Mohammed Siraj.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then steadied the ship for the visitors as they forged a crucial third-wicket partnership. The duo scored 82 runs between them before Ravindra Jadeja came in and rattled the Australian lineup. He first removed Labuschagne for 49 off 118 balls and then dismissed Matt Renshaw for a duck off the very next delivery. Jadeja then went through the defence of Smith to send him back to the pavilion for 37 off 107 balls.

Jadeja impresses on comeback

Jadeja also dismissed Todd Murphy for a duck in the 59th over. This is Jadeja's first international match since he came back from an injury that he suffered during the Asia Cup last year. Jadeja has so far picked four wickets for 45 runs in 19.5 overs. Meanwhile, netizens are lauding the all-rounder for his impressive performance in the high-stake match against Australia. Thanks to Jadeja's brilliant show with the ball, Australia went from 76-2 at lunch to 173-8 after lunch. Here's how the internet is reacting to Jadeja's outstanding performance.

No.1 Test batter M Labuschagne☝️

No.2 Test batter Steve Smith ☝️



Tell them SIR JADEJA IS BACK 🦁💥#WhistlePodu | #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/nxNbYiD9va — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) February 9, 2023

Sir Jadeja is back with a bang 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/HuKxojOVnv — 𝘾𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝙕𝙔 𝘼𝘿𝙄𝙏𝙔𝘼🏏 (@imAditya168_) February 9, 2023

The Greatest All rounder, Sir Jadeja is back with a bang. 2 wickets in 2 balls 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2SuSIR0io3 — supremo. (@classicalVirat) February 9, 2023

The man

The myth

The legend

Sir jadeja is back . pic.twitter.com/XUw8NgPous — ᴜɴsᴛᴏᴘᴘᴀʙʟᴇ☄️ (@emotionhitman45) February 9, 2023

Sir Jadeja is back and we are back in the Game too. pic.twitter.com/bHhxodF6hm — Aru💫 (@Aru_Ro45) February 9, 2023

India vs Australia: Playing XIs

India's XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Image: Twitter/BCCI