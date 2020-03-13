India-South Africa Remaining ODI Series Called Off Amid Coronavirus Scare

In view of the novel Coronavirus scare, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa has been called off. After the first ODI in Dharamshala was washed off due to rain, the second and third ODI in Lucknow and Kolkata respectively has been called off by the BCCI in consultation with the government. Earlier the matches were supposed to be played behind closed doors but the BCCI has decided to call off the entire series instead.

On Friday, the BCCI also postponed the upcoming IPL edition to April 15 instead of March 29, to avoid any mass gathering. Amidst the rising worldwide panic caused by the highly-contagious Coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that England's tour of Sri Lanka has been called off. The confirmation comes after Corona-affected cases emerged in the island nation.

IPL Postponed

An advisory released on Friday afternoon quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.

The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.

The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."

