AUS Vs NZ: Steve Smith Takes Blinder At Point, Almost Shakes Hands, Watch Video

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that players all around the globe have been advised to maintain minimal contact with their fellow professionals. Celebratory handshakes, greetings are being avoided across all sports and players might take some time to get used to it which was the case on Friday during the first AUS vs NZ ODI. Steve Smith, fielding at point took a stunner to dismiss Martin Guptill and almost shook hands with his teammates during the celebrations.

AUS vs NZ: Steve Smith takes a blinder to dismiss Martin Guptill

The first Aus vs NZ ODI of the three-match series kicked off in front of empty stands in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. New Zealand, chasing 259 to win, were in a spot of bother having lost the wickets captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in quick succession. With New Zealand at 69/3 and a well-set Martin Guptill, the onus was on the opener to guide New Zealand to victory in the first Aus vs NZ ODI. However, Steve Smith fielding at point had other ideas. Smith dived to his right to complete a stunning catch to dismiss Guptill to take the wheels off New Zealand's chase.

AUS vs NZ: Steve Smith almost shakes hands after completing a catch; Watch Video

Coronavirus results in AUS vs NZ being played behind closed doors, IPL postponed

The Coronavirus pandemic keeps growing resulting in both, the AUS vs NZ and IND vs SA series to be played behind closed doors. The SL vs ENG series was called off, while English players participating in PSL 2020 also headed home due to fears of contracting the deadly virus. IPL 2020 is set to be postponed as well, and the tournament will now kick off on April 15, rather than the scheduled March 29 date.

