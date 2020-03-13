The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

AUS Vs NZ: Steve Smith Takes Blinder At Point, Almost Shakes Hands, Watch Video

Cricket News

AUS vs NZ: Steve Smith, fielding at point, took a stunner to dismiss a set Martin Guptill and almost shook hands in celebration on Friday. Watch the video here

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
AUS vs NZ

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that players all around the globe have been advised to maintain minimal contact with their fellow professionals. Celebratory handshakes, greetings are being avoided across all sports and players might take some time to get used to it which was the case on Friday during the first AUS vs NZ ODI. Steve Smith, fielding at point took a stunner to dismiss Martin Guptill and almost shook hands with his teammates during the celebrations. 

Also Read: PSL 2020: England Players To Leave Pakistan Immediately Over Coronavirus Outbreak

AUS vs NZ: Steve Smith takes a blinder to dismiss Martin Guptill

The first Aus vs NZ ODI of the three-match series kicked off in front of empty stands in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. New Zealand, chasing 259 to win, were in a spot of bother having lost the wickets captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in quick succession. With New Zealand at 69/3 and a well-set Martin Guptill, the onus was on the opener to guide New Zealand to victory in the first Aus vs NZ ODI. However, Steve Smith fielding at point had other ideas. Smith dived to his right to complete a stunning catch to dismiss Guptill to take the wheels off New Zealand's chase.

Also Read: 'No-Handshake Zone': Aus-NZ Players Applaud Instead Of Customary Handshakes Post The Match

AUS vs NZ: Steve Smith almost shakes hands after completing a catch; Watch Video

Also Read: Aus Vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson Does Spectator's Job By Collecting Ball From SCG Stand; Watch

Coronavirus results in AUS vs NZ being played behind closed doors, IPL postponed

The Coronavirus pandemic keeps growing resulting in both, the AUS vs NZ and IND vs SA series to be played behind closed doors. The SL vs ENG series was called off, while English players participating in PSL 2020 also headed home due to fears of contracting the deadly virus. IPL 2020 is set to be postponed as well, and the tournament will now kick off on April 15, rather than the scheduled March 29 date.

Also Read: IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Sengar
SENGAR GETS 10 YEAR JAIL TERM
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'