'India, This Is For You!': Shafali Verma's Post After World Cup Victory Wins Hearts

The Indian Team on Sunday scripted history as they won the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023. India defeated England by 7 wickets in the final, which was being held in South Africa. Titas Sadhu played a crucial role for her side as she helped bowl England out for a low score of just 68 runs. She picked up 2 wickets for 6 runs in her full quota of four overs. Sadhu was named the player of the match after India chased down the target with ease.

After the match, Indian skipper Shafali Verma turned to her official Twitter handle to share pictures from the final. "India, this is for you!" Verma wrote in the caption of her post. It is important to note that this is India's first-ever ICC World Cup win in the women's category. India had never won a Women's World Cup in the past despite reaching the final several times.

India vs England, Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to field first at Senwes Park in South Africa. Batting first, England suffered a humiliating collapse as they got bowled out for just 68 runs. Ryana MacDonald-Gay was their highest scorer as she put on 19 off 24 balls. The rest of the England batters contributed 11 or fewer runs to the total. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra picked two wickets each to help restrict England to just 68 runs.

England struck early to remove Indian openers Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat cheaply. Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha then forged a crucial partnership to win the maiden ICC World Cup for the country in the women's category. The duo scored 48 runs between them to secure the World Cup trophy for India. The BCCI has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5 crores for the entire team to celebrate India's World Cup victory in South Africa.

Image: BCCI/Twitter