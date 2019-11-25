India Tops World Test Championship List: 3 Teams That Can Challenge Kohli & Co

India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to pocket the 2-match Test series 2-0 on Sunday, November 24. With the win, the Virat Kohli-led unit extended their lead on the ICC World Test Championship League Table, reaching 360 points. The next best on the table is Australia, with 116 points after their win over Pakistan at The Gabba.

India win by an innings and 46 runs in the #PinkBallTest



India become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin 😎😎@Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fY50Jh0XsP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

India's top 3 opponents in World Test Championship

India’s recent victory also extended their unbeaten home run to 12 Test series. India’s victory was their seventh successive Test match win, their longest streak in the format. Meanwhile, the World No.1 Test side are also the only unbeaten team in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship so far. Here, we take a look at three potential teams who could give team India a run for their money in the ongoing event.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

New Zealand win by an innings and 65 runs!



Neil Wagner wraps things up in style with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. He picks up two in two, sending back Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad. England are bowled out for 197.#NZvENG SCORECARD 👇https://t.co/IdOtHFVZap pic.twitter.com/HRB3IQsjHG — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2019

Australia

Australia started their Test Championship campaign with an impressive drawn Ashes outing in England. The return of David Warner and Steve Smith to the side have only bolstered their chances of performing well further, which was quite evident with their recent innings win over Pakistan. Ironically, India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is one of the most awaited clashes in the Championship.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

New Zealand

After trailing 0-1, New Zealand managed to salvage a draw against Sri Lanka on challenging rank-turners. New Zealand also won the opening Test against the visiting English team at Bay Oval. Although the ongoing series against England is not part of the championship, New Zealand will tour Australia in December for 3 Tests with much-needed confidence.

England

Even though England lost their opening game in New Zealand, the Joe Root-led side has always been a force to reckon with in the longest format. England have been one of the good touring Test sides over the past few years and will be looking forward to making an impact in their upcoming fixtures. England are set to tour South Africa in December for four Test matches for their next WTC assignment.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari