India Tour Of New Zealand: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, And Live Streaming Details

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in a T20I and ODI series starting November 18. Both India and New Zealand saw their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign end on a sour note as they got eliminated in the semis. The BCCI has already announced squads for both T20I and ODI series and has named Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan as captains in absence of other senior players. Here we are sharing all important information regarding the bilateral series between the two sides.

India vs New Zealand, T20I series

S. No. Match Venue Day Date Time 1 India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Sky Stadium, Wellington Friday November 18 12:00 p.m. 2 India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Sunday November 20 12:00 p.m. 3 India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I McLean Park, Napier Tuesday November 22 12:00 p.m.

India vs New Zealand, ODI series

S. No. Match Venue Day Date Time 1 India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Eden Park, Auckland Friday November 25 7:00 a.m. 2 India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton Sunday November 27 7:00 a.m. 3 India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Hagley Oval, Christchurch Wednesday November 30 7:00 a.m.

India vs New Zealand: Full squads

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

The New Zealand Cricket Board has not revealed its squad for the bilateral series against India. Once the squads for the T20I and ODI series are announced by NZC, we will update them here.

India vs New Zealand: Live streaming details

The T20I and ODI series between India and New Zealand will be available on Amazon Prime Video from November 18 onwards. Cricket fans can access the video streaming platform after paying a minimum subscription fee.

Image: Twitter