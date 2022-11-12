Why Does England Hold Upper Hand Heading Into T20 World Cup 2022 Final Against Pakistan?

England and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with over 90,000 people expected to attend the grand spectacle. England are currently the favourites to win the summit clash of the competition given their past record against Pakistan. In this article, we will take a look at why England hold the upper hand over Pakistan in the final match of the tournament.

England or Pakistan, who will triumph in the battle of supremacy? Statistical insights

England and Pakistan recently played a seven-match T20I series as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022. England won the contest 4-3, handing Pakistan a humiliating series defeat in their own backyard. Even the games that England lost were all fought closely by the Jos Buttler-led side. Pakistan, on the other hand, won their three matches by the barest of margins except for the second T20I, which they won by 10 wickets.

England and Pakistan have played a total of 28 T20I matches against each other since the inception of the format in 2006. England have the edge with an 18-9 lead over Pakistan. One match between the two sides ended in no result. Of these 18 victories, England have won seven matches while playing at home, seven matches at neutral venues, and four games in Pakistan. England have won both the games that they have played against Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

Most of the players in the current England squad have the experience of playing in big matches like the final of the T20 World Cup, while the Pakistan squad has players with relatively less experience of playing in pressure games. England will have an advantage when they meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday. England recently played a crunch match against New Zealand in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan qualified for the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating New Zealand in the first semifinal, while England advanced for the summit clash after handing India a 10-wicket defeat.

Image: AP