India Vs Australia 2020: CA, SACA Differ Over Fate Of Adelaide Test After COVID Outbreak

Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian players arrived at Sydney on November 12. The team is currently scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches in Australia until January 19 next year. The first of the four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide between December 17 and 21. Unfortunately, several Australian players, including Test skipper Tim Paine, have been once again forced into isolation after another coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide.

India vs Australia 2020: Cricket Australia optimistic of series opener despite Adelaide coronavirus outbreak

The South Australian government continues to impose strict lockdown guidelines across the state in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. After the recent Adelaide coronavirus pandemic, the state cricket board has either relocated numerous players out of South Australia or put them into isolation. On Wednesday, November 18, Cricket Australia continued to remain optimistic about the successful launch of the opening Adelaide Test between India and Australia, despite lockdown guidelines issued by the South Australian government.

Steven Marshall, South Australia’s premier, recently claimed that the government will be doing “absolutely everything” in their power to stop a second wave of the virus. He said that they want to have a six-day “circuit breaker” so that the pandemic will not cause more pain down the road for the Australian public.

Several reports indicate that while Cricket Australia is still pining for the opening Test at Adelaide, a change in venue could very well become a point of consideration in a few days. Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood said recently that he would be open to the idea of playing at Brisbane’s Gabba ground for the first Test of the summer. While speaking with cricket.com.au, Hazlewood suggested that the team will have no problems adapting to the late shift in venue.

A look into the India vs Australia schedule

Here is a look at the entire India vs Australia schedule for the upcoming series along with the squads of both Indian and Australian cricket teams.

