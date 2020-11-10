Mitchell Starc ANGRY After Denial Of Maiden Sheffield Shield Ton By Captain; Watch Video

Australian's fiery pacer Mitchell Starc has been trending on social media all day after a rather controversial moment involving him went viral. Starc was one of the most high-profile international picks to pull out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 citing the desire to stay close to his wife, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, in these tough times. Instead, Starc chose to hone his skills with the red ball skills as a part of the New South Wales outfit and prepare for the India vs Australia 2020 series.

Mitchell Starc's outburst at the Sheffield Shield 2020

Aussie quick Mitchell Starc's outburst at the Sheffield Shield 2020 has raised some questions about the importance of personal milestones versus doing what is best for the team. Starc, who is playing for the NSW side, had a little outburst during the side's match against Tasmania on Tuesday. Batting in the 3rd innings, Starc was unbeaten at 86 when captain Peter Nevill suddenly declared the innings, denying Starc a shot at his first century in any form of cricket. A visibly irritated Starc made his way back to the pavilion and could be seen swinging his bat at the ground.

Starc, who has not made a single first-class century in his 103 games, has a career-high score of 99 against India. Starc achieved this feat in Mohali when Australia toured India in 2013. He was denied his shot then, by the Indian quick Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni. However, the circumstances were far more frustrating this time around. After a horrible start with the bat in the first innings that saw them restricted to 64, NSW came back strong in the third innings.

With Nick Larkin and Moises Henriques having already made centuries for the side, and just an hour left on Day 3, captain Peter Nevill took the debatable decision of declaring the innings while Starc was at 86. Even more controversial was the fact that Nevill had waited for the other batsman in the middle, Sean Abbot to complete his century before declaring. At the end of the innings, NSW's score was 522 - a lead of 348. A credit to Nevill's decision is the fact that at stumps on Tuesday, NSW had already reduced Tasmania to 26/2.

Mitchell Starc Stats in Tests

As a lower-order Test batsman, Mitchell Starc has a very good record of 1515 runs from his 85 innings. His average is 22.28 and he has made 10 half-centuries - proving his worth down the order. In his usual role as a bowler, Starc is one of the best in the world - No.7 to be precise. He has taken 244 wickets from his 57 match appearances at an economy of 3.36. His best bowling figure in a Test match is 6/50 against Sri Lanka at Galle.

