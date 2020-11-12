India Vs Australia 2020: Travis Head's Inclusion In Test Squad Irks Australian Fans Online

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced a 17-member squad for the much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 Test series that is set to get underway on December 17 in Adelaide. There were several uncapped players who were included in the Australian squad that will take on India in the four-match series.

Cricket Australia announce 17-man squad for Tests against India

Youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green have found themselves a place in the Australia squad for India 2020. The other uncapped Test players who have made the cut to the Australian squad are leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, all-rounder Michael Neser and pacer Sean Abbott. Notably, Abbott is the same bowler whose bouncer had accidentally hit Phil Hughes during a Sheffield Shield game in 2014 which led to his tragic death.

Youngsters Cameron Green and Will Pucovski are included in Australia's 17-player squad to take on India in the Vodafone Test Series! 🙌



Australia A squad + more from National Selector Trevor Hohns:

Season campaigner Usman Khawaja's name went missing from the squad whereas Travis Head made it to the Tim Paine -led side. Australian fans were happy with Head's inclusion in the squad. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their displeasure. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Other than Travis head I think it’s a good squad — Wolves FC (@llapskywalker) November 12, 2020

Time for the Aus Selectors to bite the bullet and go for generational change.

Warner

Pucovski

Labuschagne

Smith

Wade

Green

Paine

Cummins

Starc

Lyon

Hazlewood or Pattinson

Swepson 12th#YesWeCan — Wayne Bristow (@Wayne1609) November 8, 2020

Headspace? Yeah I like using Headspace.. Travis Head-space.. get it @WestEndRedbacks



Sorry — municipalnoir (@municipalnoir) November 9, 2020

Not Travis head again grrrr — Wolves FC (@llapskywalker) November 12, 2020

Australia squad for India 2020

Tim Paine (Captain & wicket-keeper), Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and co. have left the UAE for the much-awaited Australia tour. The right-handed batsman will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests. Kohli is set to miss the last three Test matches against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave.

Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

