India Vs Australia 2020 Schedule Released, Kohli And Co. To Begin Tour On Nov 27 With ODIs

The schedule for the much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series was finally confirmed, with Cricket Australia announcing the venues and dates for the series. India’s tour of Australia will include a total of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests, with the series being the first international tour for Virat Kohli’s men after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Cricket Australia also revealed that plans are in place to allow some fans for all the matches of the series. The final schedule for the India vs Australia 2020 series comes soon after the NSW government approved Cricket Australia’s bio-security plans last week.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Not To Be Preferred By Virat Kohli For Australia Tour Due To 'weight Issues'?

Virat Kohli’s men to begin India vs Australia 2020 series on Nov 27

India’s tour of Australia is set to begin with the Dettol ODI Series, with the first ODI taking place the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. The series opener will be followed by the second ODI on November 29 while the final ODI of the tour will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 3. All the ODIs will be day-night matches.

Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch will then take on each other in the Dettol T20 Internationals, with the first T20I scheduled to take place in Canberra on December 4. The final two T20Is will take place at the SCG on December 6 and December 8 respectively. All three matches will be played at night.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Co Will Be Treated To Crowds For Boxing Day Test: Victorian Premier

The final leg of the India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Vodafone Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of the India vs Australia 2020 series will begin from January 15 at the Gabba, a venue where the hosts haven’t lost since 1988.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Does A Virat Kohli, Achieves Unique Dream11 IPL 'individual Season Double'

Players to fly straight after Dream11 IPL 2020

The agreement between the NSW government and Cricket Australia means that the 32-man Indian squad and the Australian players playing in the Dream11 IPL 2020 will be able to train while serving their 14-day quarantine period. The travelling contingent is expected to arrive in a chartered flight from Dubai on November 12, following which the group will enter hotel quarantine. The players are expected to come out of the mandatory quarantine on November 26, a day ahead of the first T20I at Sydney.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Co. Jolted As Throwdown Specialist Raghavendra Tests COVID-19 Positive

India squad for Australia tour

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Image Credits: Cricket Australia Website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.