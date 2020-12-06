India Vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Sydney Weather Forecast, Preview

The Men in Blue are all set to take on hosts Australia in the second T20I match of the India vs Australia 2020-21 series. The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match is scheduled to begin at 1:40 pm IST from the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 6. Here are the India vs Australia live streaming details, India vs Australia pitch report and weather report for the contest.

Just the start we wanted in the T20is! Focused on Sunday now 💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zkruVZTKJp — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 4, 2020

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Takes Shot At Virat Kohli 'again' For Dropping Shreyas Iyer In 1st T20I

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: match preview

After going down 2-0 at the SCG in the ODI series, the Indian team have come back strong with back-to-back wins in Canberra. While the SCG has not proved to be the luckiest of venues for the Indian side in the ODIs, the team will hope for a change in fortunes on Sunday and ride high on their string of wins. The team will be missing prime all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja for the remainder of the series and have added Shardul Thakur to replace him, but his explosive batting chops will be missed thoroughly by the team.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to brush off their loss in the 1st T20I and go back to winning ways at the SCG. They are also expected to add some firepower to the top of their batting order, especially if in-form captain, Aaron Finch has to miss out due to potential injury. Mostly, no big changes are expected from the Aussies who will just look to stick to their plans and click as a unit to level the series at 1-1.

Also Read | All South Africa Players 'reported Negative' Ahead Of Sunday's 1st ODI Against England

Ahead of the return of Australia and India to the SCG tomorrow, go back to 2018 and all the highlights from their last T20 in Sydney #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QqovBCQeiZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2020

How to watch the India vs Australia 2nd T20 live in India?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20 match will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network (Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and Sony SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official websites and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. Fans can also stream the match live online. The India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Says Ravindra Jadeja Will Be 'missed Dearly' By India In Last Two T20Is

India vs Australia pitch report and Sydney weather forecast

As the India vs Australia series action returns to Sydney, we can expect the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground to behave similarly to the ODIs. The average score for T20I games at the venue has around the 140 mark over the last couple of years, with 75% of teams winning while chasing.

However, this has not been the case at both ODI games played at the venue in this series, making the winning captain's decision on Sunday a tough one. The surface at the SGC proved to be a great batting surface over the course of the two ODIs. Both pacers and spinners will get a considerable amount from the pitch. Accuweather predicts a bright and sunny day in Sydney tomorrow, with no rain expected.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Recalls Only Wicket Of His International Career In Sadness; Watch Video

Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.