India Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Stream, Preview, Pitch Report, Sydney Weather Forecast

Australia will lock horns with India in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, December 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The AUS vs IND live streaming of the third T20I will commence at 1:40 PM (IST). Ahead of India vs Australia 3rd T20I, here's a look at India vs Australia pitch report, Sydney weather forecast, India vs Australia live scores and live streaming details for the contest.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I preview

Australia have already lost the series after going down to India in the first two T20 games. After losing the ODI series 2-1 to the hosts, the visitors avenged their defeat by winning the T20I series. The Men in Blue now have an opportunity to go one step further and whitewash the Aussies, something which the Aaron Finch-led side failed to do in the ODI series after leading 2-0. On the other hand, Australia will look to save their pride by winning this fixture and going into the all-important four-match Test series with a psychological advantage.

Sydney weather forecast

The weather during India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be sunny. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Sydney is expected to be around 19°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages 18°C at around 5:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 51-61%. There will be a little cloud cover during the match and with no real chances of rains whatsoever, one can expect an uninterrupted and a fascinating India vs Australia 3rd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia pitch report

The SCG surface is a sporting one which will have equal assistance for batsmen, as well as, bowlers. Pacers will get a considerable amount of purchase from the pitch with the new ball. There's a decent amount of spin the SCG wicket. Batsmen should look to settle down at the crease before going for big shots.

The average first innings score in T20Is at the SCG is 158 whereas in the second innings it is 136. In the 9 T20Is played at the venue, the team batting first has won 3 matches while chasing teams have triumphed on 5 occasions which is why the captain winning the toss is set to field first in all likelihood. The last match played here between India and Australia was a high-scoring game with both sides putting on a batting show. The fixture on Tuesday promises another run feast and fans are in for an exciting contest.

India vs Australia live streaming and live scores details

For India vs Australia 3rd T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 1:40 PM (IST) on Tuesday, December 8. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

