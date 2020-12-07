Stuart Broad Steals Show On Twitter After Virat Kohli's Drop And Run Out On The Same Ball

Virat Kohli has always set an example for his Team India teammates, whether it is about the fitness or fielding during the matches. His fielding performance has always galvanised his teammates to maintain the standards he has set. However, the India skipper is not having the best of times on field in the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series.

In the first two matches of ongoing T20I series, Virat Kohli was seen dropping catches which by his standards is really disappointing. He dropped D'Arcy Short in the 1st T20I and in the 2nd India vs Australia 2nd T20I in Sydney, he dropped Matthew Wade's catch but later recovered to run him out on the same ball.

The dropped chances did not prove to be costly as India managed to pocket the series tanks to fine effort from bowlers and by Hardik Pandya's explosive innings at the end. The Team India skipper's dropped catch off Matthew Wade did not go unnoticed with England pacer Stuart Broad taking to Twitter and tweeting of his effort during the home Test series against Pakistan a few months ago.

Stuart Broad's tweet on Virat Kohli's dropped catch

Stuart Broad, in his tweet, tagged teammate James Anderson while resharing Kohli’s drop catch and run out video from India vs Australia 2nd T20I. Broad was referring to an incident in the Test series versus Pakistan, where he had dropped Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the 3rd Test when James Anderson needed one wicket to complete a five-for in the innings and three to claim 600 Test wickets. Just like Kohli, he recovered quickly to knock the stumps down and run out non-striker Mohammad Abbas. Here's Stuart Broad's tweet.

Kohli career stats

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the finest batsman in the international cricket currently and he has certainly backed it up with staggering numbers with the bat. Speaking about Kohli career stats, Team India skipper has garnered 22,123 international runs across all formats. He has registered 70 centuries in the process (27 in Tests, 43 in ODIs) and is currently placed No. 3 in terms of leading century-makers in the world after Sachin Tendulkar (100 tons) and Ricky Ponting (71). Additionally, Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the world to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Image: Stuart Broad/ BCCI/ Twitter

