India Vs Australia 4th Test: Hosts' Old '33' Curse That Might Make Them LOSE In Brisbane

Shardul Thakur and debutant Washington Sundar formed a 123-run stand against Australia on Day 3 to keep India’s first innings deficit down to 33. The two cricketers, holding a combined Test experience of just one match prior to the series decider, took the attack to Australia’s seasoned bowling cartel after the visitors were reduced to 186-6 at one stage. Thakur and Sundar’s resilience took India past the 300-run mark before getting all out for 336.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Gabba fortress set up for a potential breach on Day 5

ALL OUT!



Siraj finishes with a well-deserved 5-73 #AUSvIND



Australia all out for 294, India will require 328 to win: https://t.co/IzttOVL3j4 pic.twitter.com/rG6h14gc59 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus Live: Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Rohit Sharma For "irresponsible" Shot On Day 2

Australia’s formidable 33-year-old reputation on the line with their dreaded 33-run curse

India are defending their Border-Gavaskar Trophy at a venue that has been a graveyard for visitors since 1988, and with a group that has a combined Test experience of 13 wickets between them. Needless to say, the depleted visitors have batted and bowled with much audacity, considering the line of injuries that has been plaguing them ever since they first sat their foot Down Under last November. Back against the wall at 186-6 in the series-decider, the two untested Indian guns (Thakur and Sundar) kept the deficit down to 33 runs from what once seemed to mount over 120.

Apparently, the number ‘33’ is a dreaded one for Australia in their rivalry against India, especially when that number appears as a first innings difference between the two Test titans. The last time Australia enjoyed a 33-run advantage over India saw them capitulate to a spirited fightback from Sourav Ganguly’s men. The match in contention is the historic Adelaide arm-wrestle of ’03, where Rahul Dravid’s 233, VVS Laxman’s 148 and Ajit Agarkar’s 6-41 sat up India’s first-ever victory Down Under since 1981.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Comically MOCKS Steve Smith On His Face With Controversial Gesture: WATCH

Another occasion where Australia ended up regretting their 33-run lead over India occurred way back in October 1979 at Kanpur. Courtesy of then captain Sunil Gavaskar’s 76-run masterclass and a fiery fourth-innings spell by Kapil Dev (4-30), Australia failed to take their 1-0 series-leading honour by 153 runs.

#OnThisDay in 2003, Rahul Dravid (233) and @VVSLaxman281 (148) made a 303 run partnership to help India recover from 85/4 after Australia had posted 556 in the first innings in Adelaide.



India made 523 and went on to claim a famous four-wicket victory! pic.twitter.com/T1khnG4CiO — ICC (@ICC) December 14, 2018

Also Read | Joe Root Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith In Rare WTC Record

Fast forward to 2021 and the familiar demons are back, albeit on a location more secure to Australia this time around. As Australia look to safeguard their proud Gabba history that spans 33 years and over 30 matches, they are up against a young Indian side that has taken up the gauntlet this summer on all fronts.

The two teams will now clash on Tuesday, January 18 in one promising final day of action. With Australia’s The Gabba history, India’s 2018 title, ICC Test rankings and 30 Test Championship points on the line, one can expect an enthralling day of cricket between the two nations with proud Test history, if the rain gods choose to stay away.

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

Australia were folded out for 294 on Day 4. While Steve Smith top-scored for the hosts with a rapid 55, young speed merchant Mohammed Siraj served as the headline act for India as he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. Shardul Thakur returned with a four-fer while debutant Washington Sundar finished with a match-haul of four wickets, including that of Steve Smith and David Warner.

India are 0-4 in pursuit of 328 - or a draw - while Australia are left with three sessions to collect the 10 wickets they need to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy@ARamseyCricket's day four report: https://t.co/HpZPh0I5lP #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vMSkag8Zus — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

India vs Australia live streaming details for 4th Test

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Shines With Maiden 5-wicket Haul In Test Cricket, Gets Emotional: WATCH

Image source: cricket.com.au and BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.