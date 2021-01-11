BCCI Secretary Jay Shah To Attend ICC Board Meeting While Ganguly Recovers: Arun Dhumal

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is all set to attend the next ICC board meeting in place of Sourav Ganguly as the latter is recovering and has been advised rest, treasurer Arun Dhumal informed. Sourav Ganguly, who was rushed to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on January 2 after he complained of heaviness of head, vomiting & discomfort in the chest while exercising, suffered from a mild heart attack. Following his discharge, the BCCI president has been advised rest by his doctors and hence will not be participating in the upcoming ICC Board Meeting.

Jay Shah to attend ICC meeting in place of Ganguly

"Our secretary (Shah) will be representing BCCI at the next ICC board meeting as Dada is recovering and has been advised rest. This is only for this meeting," Dhumal clarified to PTI after conflicting reports emerged about change of BCCI representation at the ICC Board. "Since the secretary will attend the board meet, I was asked to attend the ICC CEC meet which was virtually held recently," Dhumal said.

'Ganguly is clinically fit': Woodlands Hospital

On Wednesday, the doctors said that the former India captain "is doing well and is clinically fit" but wanted to stay back in the hospital for one more day. "Members of the medical board met yesterday morning and discussed with Dr Devi Shetty after his visit with Mr Ganguly. Dr Shetty praised the entire team of Woodlands effort in his brief to the press. Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home," the health bulletin said on Wednesday. Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday had reached a consensus that 48-year-old Ganguly, who has been diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease', will be discharged on Wednesday, and the second angioplasty, which he will have to undergo, could be performed at a "later stage".

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. Meanwhile, hospital authorities have set up a 'Sourav Ganguly lounge' to brief about his health condition to those who are visiting the medical establishment to meet him, PTI reported.

"I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly said on being discharged. The BCCI chief also thanked the doctors for the treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

