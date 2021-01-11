Ravindra Jadeja Unable To Peel Off Banana, Ricky Ponting Makes Fun Of Thumb Injury: WATCH

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sustained a thumb injury on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia. The cricketer coped a vicious Mitchell Starc delivery on his left thumb as an already depleted Indian side suffered yet another crushing blow. Jadeja was later ruled out for about six weeks, which could very well get extended depending upon further scans and treatment.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja injury update

UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DOG8SBXPue — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja injury update: All-rounders injury mocked by on-air commentators

On Day 5, the Indian batsmen took a survival route after Rishabh Pant’s 97-run hurricane. During Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin’s partnership, Jadeja was seen sitting in the dugout alongside Navdeep Saini. Due to his thumb injury, Ravindra Jadeja was seen seeking assistance from Navdeep Saini. In a video shared by 7Cricket on their social media accounts, Saini peeled of a banana for the star all-rounder.

The Australian commentators on-air at the time saw the lighter side of the moment. While Saini was peeling off the banana, Ricky Ponting laughingly predicted that the speedster was doing the same for Jadeja because the latter has an injured thumb. When the all-rounder took the banana from his younger teammate, Ponting said “Here we go!”.

A bit of teamwork, Saini peeling the banana for Jadeja 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/O0KYKZT1a9 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 11, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

Despite Ravindra Jadeja’s injury, a depleted Indian team salvaged a draw against Australia on Day 5. Earlier on the final day, captain Ajinkya Rahane got out for 4 as he failed to add to his overnight score. His dismissal was followed by a 148-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and Rishabh Pant (97).

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin later batted out 43 overs to ensure the series remained level at 1-1 heading into the fourth and final Test match at The Gabba. Vihari, who was yet to fully recover from his own injury, batted with grit and determination to face out 161 deliveries. Meanwhile, Ashwin survived 128 balls at the other end during their unbeaten and match-saving 62-run partnership.

India's battered and bruised line-up refused to yield to Australia's attack on an SCG pitch that held up well, sending the series to the Gabba locked at 1-1.@ARamseyCricket's day five report: https://t.co/Qt5unV2LOB #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/M32w7v7ffv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

