India Vs Australia 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, And Canberra Weather Forecast

Australia will take on India in the first of the three-match T20I series on Friday, December 4 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The AUS vs IND live streaming of the first T20I will commence at 1:40 PM (IST). Ahead of India vs Australia 1st T20I, here's a look at India vs Australia pitch report, Canberra weather forecast, India vs Australia live scores and live streaming details for the contest.

India vs Australia 1st T20I Preview

Australia will be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive victory in the three-match ODI series which they clinched 2-1. The hosts will be without the services of veterans David Warner and Pat Cummins for the T20I series which gives their youngsters an opportunity to make their mark. On the other hand, India who lost the first two ODIs came back strongly in the final ODI to beat the Aussies by 13 runs and gain some winning momentum. The visitors will look to capitalize on their good form and take a 1-0 lead in the series by beating Australia.

Canberra weather forecast

The weather during India vs Australia 1st T20I will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Canberra is expected to be around 23°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages to 16°C at around 5:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 31-61%. There will be a little cloud cover during the latter part of the match and with no real chances of rains whatsoever, one can expect an uninterrupted and a fascinating India vs Australia 1st T20I at the Manuka Oval.

India vs Australia pitch report

The surface at Manuka Oval will be favourable to the batsmen as it has been in the past. During the last ODI played at the venue between India and Australia, we saw runs galore which is why another high-scoring game is on the cards. Only one T20I game has been played at this venue which was in 2019 between Australia and Pakistan where the hosts comfortably chased a target of 151 riding on the back of a brilliant 51-ball 80 by Steve Smith.

There will be some assistance for pacers with the new ball whereas spinners will have also be in the game as there is a decent amount of spin in the wicket. On the other hand, batsmen should look to get their eye in before they try and decide to shift gears. The team winning the toss should look to field first, restrict the opposition to a low score and chase it down.

India vs Australia live streaming and live scores details

For India vs Australia 1st T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 1:40 PM (IST) on Friday, December 4. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

