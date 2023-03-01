Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin Draws First Blood On Day 2, Removes Handscomb

Cricketing action from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23 shifts to the Holkar Stadium in Indore for India vs Australia, 3rd Test. Rohit Sharma-led India leads the series by 2-0 after winning the first two games in a significant fashion. The Aussies look to avoid a series loss, while India looks to continue their winning run. Stay tuned to the live blog on republic world.com for all live updates.

India vs Australia

Image: bcci.tv

10:40 IST, March 2nd 2023
Ashwin draws first blood on Day 2, Handscomb gone for 18

10:33 IST, March 2nd 2023
Drinks on the field, Australia are 186/4 in 70 overs

10:16 IST, March 2nd 2023
Australia batsmen looking to break the shackles

09:59 IST, March 2nd 2023
60 overs have been bowled, Australia are 164/4

09:41 IST, March 2nd 2023
Ravindra Jadeja in to the attack from the other end

09:31 IST, March 2nd 2023
Green-Handscomb come out for Australia, Siraj to open for India

16:59 IST, March 1st 2023
Australia lead by 47 runs on day 1, Ravindra Jadeja takes 4 wickets

Australia would be the happier side at the end of day's play as after first 2 Test matches, they would'nt have thought that they will rattle team India within first 2 sessions of Day 1. In reply of India's 1st innings score of 109, Australia lost the wicket of Travis Head in the 2nd over but from there on Marnus Labuschagne and Usman khawaja added 94 runs for the 2nd wickets.

Indian bowlers and Ravindra Jadeja in particular came back strongly towards the end of day's play and he took all the 4 Australian wickets.

Australian team will look to take lead past 100 on day 2 to put Indian team under pressure and Team India's bowlers will look for quick wickets in the morning.

Stay tuned for live updates and do join us tomorrow morning from 1st session.

16:29 IST, March 1st 2023
Jadeja gets his 4th wicket

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Australia's skipper Steve Smith for 26 runs. Srikar Bharat took a great catch.

16:21 IST, March 1st 2023
Steve Smith scores back to back boundaries

Australian skipper Steve Smith scored back to back boundaries against Axar Patel as Australia extends its lead.

16:00 IST, March 1st 2023
Shubman Gill takes Usman Khawaja's catch

Usman Khawaja was dismissed after scoring 60 runs off 144 balls in Australia's first batting innings. The Aussies were reduced to 125/3 as Jadeja registered his third wicket.

15:45 IST, March 1st 2023
Australia 118/2 in 39 overs, lead India by 9 runs

Australia's total reached 118/2 at the end of the 39th over, with Usman Khawaja batting on 59* and Steve Smith on two runs off seven balls.

15:26 IST, March 1st 2023
Ravindra Jadeja hunts down Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed on 31 runs off 91 balls by Ravindra Jadeja, reducing Australia to 108/2 in 35 overs.

15:09 IST, March 1st 2023
Usman Khawaja reaches 2nd half-century of the series, Australia trails by 9 runs

Australian opener Usman khawaja has scored brilliant half century and he along with Marnus Labuschagne are looking to pile on runs as Australia trails by 9 runs.

15:02 IST, March 1st 2023
Labuschagne-Khawaja continue to dominate

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja have added 78 runs for the 2nd wicket as Australia now trails by 19 runs.

14:42 IST, March 1st 2023
Australia score two boundaries in an over after tea

Australia reduced their trail to 28 runs as Australia added 10 runs in the 23rd over.

14:20 IST, March 1st 2023
Australia 71/1 at tea on Day 1, trail behind India by 38 runs

Australia found themselves at 71/1 in 22 overs at the end of the second session on Day 1. Khwaja is batting on 33 runs off 77 balls, while Labuschagne is unbeaten on 16 off 51.

14:11 IST, March 1st 2023
Khawaja-Labuschagne share 50 run partnership

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuchagne have added runs for the 2nd wicket and Australia now trails by 39 runs.

13:46 IST, March 1st 2023
Australia 43/1 in 13 overs as India hunt for wickets

Australia reached 43/1 in 13 overs as India got several wicket-taking opportunities which were turned down.

13:25 IST, March 1st 2023
Australia 26/1 in 7 overs

Australia reached 26/1 after seven overs in their first batting innings, trailing behind India by 83 runs. 

13:11 IST, March 1st 2023
Ravindra Jadeja bowls another no-ball

Jadeja was denied a wicket for the second time in the innings due to no-balls. He had a chance to remove the no. 1 Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne in the 4th over.

13:04 IST, March 1st 2023
Ravindra Jadeja provides first blow to Australia

Travis Head was dismissed by Jadeja in the second over of the innings, reducing the Aussies to 12/1 in 1.4 overs. 

12:56 IST, March 1st 2023
Travis Head, Usman Khawaja begin proceedings against Ashwin

R Ashwin was asked by Rohit Sharma to bowl the very first over of Australia's batting innings.

12:48 IST, March 1st 2023
Team India gets bowled out for 109 runs

Mohammed Siraj's run-out reduced India to 109/10 in the first innings. While Axar remained unbeaten on 11 runs off 31 balls, Kohli scored a maximum of 22 runs in 52 balls for India.

12:42 IST, March 1st 2023
Matthew Kuhnemann removes Umesh Yadav

After scoring 17 quick runs off 13 balls, Umesh Yadav became Kuhnemann's fifth wicket of the innings. India were 108/9 after 32.3 overs.

12:34 IST, March 1st 2023
India cross the 100-run mark

Umesh Yadav hit another four in the second ball of the 31st over to complete 100 runs for India.

12:31 IST, March 1st 2023
Umesh Yadav gets off the mark in trademark fashion

Known for his explosive style of batting, Umesh Yadav hit Nathan Lyon for a six to end the 30th over with the score at 95/8.

12:25 IST, March 1st 2023
Kuhnemann removes R Ashwin to register 4th wicket

R Ashwin scored three runs off 12 balls during his short stay at the crease on Day 1. With his wicket, India was reduced to 88/8 in 28.3 overs.

12:14 IST, March 1st 2023
Play begins after lunch

R Ashwin took a single to begin the proceedings after lunch on Day 1 of the third Test.

11:55 IST, March 1st 2023
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Scorecard at lunch on Day 1

1st innings - India 84/7 in 26 overs

IND batting

Virat Kohli - 22 runs in 52 balls

Shubman Gill - 21 runs in 18 balls

AUS bowling

Matthew Kuhnemann - 3/14 in 6 overs

Nathan Lyon - 3/23 in 8 overs

11:38 IST, March 1st 2023
India score 84 runs at the loss of seven wickets in first session

India's score stood at 84/7 in 26 overs as the lunch was called on Day 1.

