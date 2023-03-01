IND Vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin Draws First Blood On Day 2, Removes Handscomb

Australia would be the happier side at the end of day's play as after first 2 Test matches, they would'nt have thought that they will rattle team India within first 2 sessions of Day 1. In reply of India's 1st innings score of 109, Australia lost the wicket of Travis Head in the 2nd over but from there on Marnus Labuschagne and Usman khawaja added 94 runs for the 2nd wickets.



Indian bowlers and Ravindra Jadeja in particular came back strongly towards the end of day's play and he took all the 4 Australian wickets.



Australian team will look to take lead past 100 on day 2 to put Indian team under pressure and Team India's bowlers will look for quick wickets in the morning.



