IND Vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin Draws First Blood On Day 2, Removes Handscomb

Quick links:
Image: bcci.tv
Ashwin draws first blood on Day 2 as Peter Handscomb walks back for 18
Drinks on the field and Australia are 186/4 in 70 overs
Australia batsmen are looking to break the shackles and the lead has come close to 70 runs
Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green play a steady first 6 six overs on Day 2
Ravindra Jadeja in to the attack from the other end and will look to remove the on field batsmen
Cameron Green-Peter Handscomb come out for Australia, Mohammed Siraj to open for India
Australia would be the happier side at the end of day's play as after first 2 Test matches, they would'nt have thought that they will rattle team India within first 2 sessions of Day 1. In reply of India's 1st innings score of 109, Australia lost the wicket of Travis Head in the 2nd over but from there on Marnus Labuschagne and Usman khawaja added 94 runs for the 2nd wickets.
Indian bowlers and Ravindra Jadeja in particular came back strongly towards the end of day's play and he took all the 4 Australian wickets.
Australian team will look to take lead past 100 on day 2 to put Indian team under pressure and Team India's bowlers will look for quick wickets in the morning.
Stay tuned for live updates and do join us tomorrow morning from 1st session.
Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Australia's skipper Steve Smith for 26 runs. Srikar Bharat took a great catch.
Australian skipper Steve Smith scored back to back boundaries against Axar Patel as Australia extends its lead.
Usman Khawaja was dismissed after scoring 60 runs off 144 balls in Australia's first batting innings. The Aussies were reduced to 125/3 as Jadeja registered his third wicket.
Australia's total reached 118/2 at the end of the 39th over, with Usman Khawaja batting on 59* and Steve Smith on two runs off seven balls.
Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed on 31 runs off 91 balls by Ravindra Jadeja, reducing Australia to 108/2 in 35 overs.
Australian opener Usman khawaja has scored brilliant half century and he along with Marnus Labuschagne are looking to pile on runs as Australia trails by 9 runs.
Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja have added 78 runs for the 2nd wicket as Australia now trails by 19 runs.
Australia reduced their trail to 28 runs as Australia added 10 runs in the 23rd over.
Australia found themselves at 71/1 in 22 overs at the end of the second session on Day 1. Khwaja is batting on 33 runs off 77 balls, while Labuschagne is unbeaten on 16 off 51.
Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuchagne have added runs for the 2nd wicket and Australia now trails by 39 runs.
Australia reached 43/1 in 13 overs as India got several wicket-taking opportunities which were turned down.
Australia reached 26/1 after seven overs in their first batting innings, trailing behind India by 83 runs.
Jadeja was denied a wicket for the second time in the innings due to no-balls. He had a chance to remove the no. 1 Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne in the 4th over.
Travis Head was dismissed by Jadeja in the second over of the innings, reducing the Aussies to 12/1 in 1.4 overs.
R Ashwin was asked by Rohit Sharma to bowl the very first over of Australia's batting innings.
Mohammed Siraj's run-out reduced India to 109/10 in the first innings. While Axar remained unbeaten on 11 runs off 31 balls, Kohli scored a maximum of 22 runs in 52 balls for India.
After scoring 17 quick runs off 13 balls, Umesh Yadav became Kuhnemann's fifth wicket of the innings. India were 108/9 after 32.3 overs.
Umesh Yadav hit another four in the second ball of the 31st over to complete 100 runs for India.
Known for his explosive style of batting, Umesh Yadav hit Nathan Lyon for a six to end the 30th over with the score at 95/8.
R Ashwin scored three runs off 12 balls during his short stay at the crease on Day 1. With his wicket, India was reduced to 88/8 in 28.3 overs.
R Ashwin took a single to begin the proceedings after lunch on Day 1 of the third Test.
IND batting
Virat Kohli - 22 runs in 52 balls
Shubman Gill - 21 runs in 18 balls
AUS bowling
Matthew Kuhnemann - 3/14 in 6 overs
Nathan Lyon - 3/23 in 8 overs
India's score stood at 84/7 in 26 overs as the lunch was called on Day 1.