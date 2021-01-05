KL Rahul Injury Makes Indian Fans Troll Team's Fitness Issues With Comical Memes Online

Indian batsman KL Rahul injured his wrist during a practice session ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test and has subsequently been ruled out of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's injury woes don't seem to end as Rahul has joined the likes of Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, who have already been ruled out of the series after suffering injuries during the first two games.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Should Prithvi Shaw be dropped for 2nd Test? Bollywood celebs debate youngster's poor form

KL Rahul injury makes Twitterati troll India's injury woes

Rahul will join Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the rehabilitation of his injury, the BCCI informed on Wednesday just a day ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test. According to the BCCI, KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while India was practising at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) on Saturday.

UPDATE: KL Rahul ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



More details 👉 https://t.co/G5KLPDLnrv pic.twitter.com/S5z5G3QC2L — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2021

This KL Rahul injury news sent Twitter into frenzy as fans had their say on India's unending injury issues. Several reactions poured in as fans trolled the team's fitness problems by running a meme riot. Let's take a look at a few hysterical reactions.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif cites inexperience for Prithvi Shaw's Adelaide debacle with the bat

KL Rahul also ruled out from #AUSvIND test series due to wrist injury. #KLRahul #INDvsAUSTest

Team India fans pic.twitter.com/1Eftt77Uhx — DEBARATI✨ (@anushmita7) January 5, 2021

#KLRahul ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy Meanwhile Navaldeep Singh : pic.twitter.com/cDX3ALa68Y — Vicky (@Stephan53457462) January 5, 2021

#KLRahul

*KL Rahul ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy*

Meanwhile Navaldeep Singh: pic.twitter.com/MknLtoXnEq — Ishva Vyas (@Ishva04) January 5, 2021

#KLRahul ruled out of test series due to wrist injury, Meanwhile KL Rahul and indians fans right now: pic.twitter.com/SkBgqYLgQX — Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. There were doubts over the venue for the India vs Australia 3rd Test after a COVID-19 outbreak began in the northern beaches region of Sydney and subsequently spread to other parts of the city. However, the Test is set to go forward as planned on Thursday and the venue which was due to operate at 50% of its usual 48,000 capacity on each day, will now be reduced to 25% as announced by Cricket Australia on Monday. The board also announced that the match will be reticketed and a revised socially distanced seating plan will be made. Notably, all current ticket-holders will receive a full refund.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma or Mayank Agarwal for SCG Test? VVS Laxman makes his pick and reasons it out

The live action of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Harsha Bhogle advises Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill after 'Bill Gate' controversy

SOURCE: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.