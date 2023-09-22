Last Updated:

India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Makes Unpardonable Blunder, Misses Very Simple Run-out- WATCH

Team India will be aiming to make a winning start to the IND vs AUS ODI series by winning the first match under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Saksham nagar
KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, IND vs AUS

KL Rahul's blunder helps Marnus Labuschagne stay at the crease (Image: Jio Cinema)


After a successful Asia Cup 2023 campaign, the Indian cricket team is taking on Australia in a three-match ODI series. Team India is being led by KL Rahul, as Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two games. The IND vs AUS ODI series will be a final dress rehearsal for both teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian team won the toss in Mohali and elected to bowl first. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Australia defeated Team India in the ODI series played earlier this year 
  • Australia is coming into the India vs Australia ODI series after a defeat against South Africa
  • Pat Cummins has returned to the Australian team as captain after recovering from injury 

KL Rahul's blunder saves Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne 

The Australian cricket team didn't start off well and lost opener Mitchell Marsh for a score of four runs to Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. The visitors were saved by David Warner and Steve Smith and the duo added 94 runs for the second wicket. However, the Indian team came back in the game with a double blow as Warner and Smith were dismissed in quick succession. 

The Indian team had yet another chance to put the visitors under pressure after the fall of David Warner and Steve Smith. During the first ball of the 23rd over, Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne played a shot towards the covers region for a single, however, the ball was saved by Suryakumar Yadav. Seeing an opportunity, Labuschagne tried to sneak a single, but SKY threw the ball quickly to the wicketkeeper KL Rahul. 

Marnus Labuschagne was well short of his ground and would have been dismissed in any other match, though, KL Rahul's blunder gave him a chance to stay at the crease. 

