World Cup 2023: Chris Woakes names Indian star as best all-format bowler in the world

Chris Woakes heaped praises on Jasprit Bumrah, calling the Indian star the best bowler across all the three formats in the world. Bumrah returned to the Indian setup after a prolonged injury spell on the sidelines. The Mumbai Indians fast bowler also captained the national side in the recently concluded Ireland tour.

Chris Woakes showers praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been India's frontline pace bowler and has served the team with utmost distinction. The pacer has had his fair share of injury problems in the recent past and the Indian team will be relying heavily on him in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. India is solely hosting the World Cup for the first time and a lot of expectations are weighing on their shoulders.

Woakes, who was named in the England squad for the World Cup, believes Bumrah has all the qualities which should have in a pace bowler.

"Jasprit Bumrah is the number one I think, probably across all formats. He is pretty sensational with what he does and he is unique, right? His action is different to anyone else and he has got a high pace, a gun slower ball, and a yorker on top. Everything you need as a white ball bowler."

India are one of the favourites for the World Cup

Bumrah was involved in the Asia Cup and India went on to lift the title for the 8th time. The 29-year-old looked in good rhythm and the ongoing ODI series against Australia will further pose a great test to him for his fitness. India had a disappointing 2019 World Cup as they lost to New Zealand in the semifinal.

This will be Rohit Sharma's maiden World Cup as a skipper and the Indian opener will leave no stone unturned to end India's trophy drought in ICC events. India will open their World Cup campaign with a game against Australia on 8th October in Chennai.