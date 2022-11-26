Michael Vaughan Pinpoints Major Hole In Team India After 7-wicket Defeat To New Zealand

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has outlined a major hole in the Indian team after the side lost the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday. Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle to point out that the Indian team should have at least six if not seven bowling options in its playing XI. Vaughan's post came after former India opener Wasim Jaffer said that India missed the trick in the first ODI by just playing five bowlers.

“Well played @BLACKCAPS. Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always, but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers," Jaffer wrote on Twitter. Replying to Jaffer, Vaughan wrote, “They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options.”

India were handed a crushing 7-wicket defeat by New Zealand, who chased down a 307-run target with 17 balls remaining. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham played unbeaten knocks of 94 and 145 runs respectively to help New Zealand win the game. India went into the match with just five bowlers, including two debutants in the form of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. Apart from Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik, none of the Indian bowlers picked a wicket in the game.

India vs New Zealand

Earlier in the match, India scored 306/7 in 50 overs courtesy of half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer. While Dhawan and Gill forged an opening partnership of 124 runs with knocks of 72 and 50 runs respectively, Iyer scored 80 off 76 balls to help India post a respectable total on the board. Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar scored 36 and 37 runs, respectively.

The second innings saw Finn Allen get out early for 22 off 25 balls. Allen was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 8th over. Malik then came into the attack and picked the wicket of Conway. He also dismissed Mitchell a few over later. However, Williamson and Latham forged an unbeaten 221-run partnership to take the game away from India. Latham was named the player of the match for playing an outstanding knock of 145 runs.

