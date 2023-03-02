Last Updated:

India Vs Australia: Netizens Slam Rohit Sharma For Instigating Cheteshwar Pujara's Wicket

After Rohit Sharma sent the message, Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a massive six over deep midwicket off Nathan Lyon's bowling, eliciting a smile from his captain. 

Vishal Tiwari
India vs Australia

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday was seen sending out a message for Cheteshwar Pujara and Axar Patel during the third innings of the ongoing Test match against Australia. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Rohit can be seen conveying his message through Ishan Kishan, apparently asking him to tell Pujara and Patel to play quickly. After Rohit sent the message, Pujara smashed a massive six over deep midwicket off Nathan Lyon's bowling, eliciting a smile from his captain. 

Netizens slam Rohit Sharma

However, Pujara was dismissed after a few balls while trying to play a shot to the leg side. Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain, took a spectacular catch while diving to his right. Netizens are now slamming Rohit for instigating Pujara's wicket. Pujara was sent back for 59 off 142 balls. He smashed five boundaries and one six in the innings. Here's a compilation of tweets posted by netizens after the fall of Pujara's wicket.     

As far as the match is concerned, Australia are looking ahead in the game after having dismissed India for just 109 runs in their first innings on Wednesday. Australia then scored 197 runs to take an 88-run lead over India after the end of the first two innings. India have been bowled out in their second innings for 163 runs, setting a target of 76 runs for Australia to win the match. Australia will start their final innings on Day 3 of the match. 

