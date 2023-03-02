India Vs Australia: Netizens Slam Rohit Sharma For Instigating Cheteshwar Pujara's Wicket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday was seen sending out a message for Cheteshwar Pujara and Axar Patel during the third innings of the ongoing Test match against Australia. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Rohit can be seen conveying his message through Ishan Kishan, apparently asking him to tell Pujara and Patel to play quickly. After Rohit sent the message, Pujara smashed a massive six over deep midwicket off Nathan Lyon's bowling, eliciting a smile from his captain.

Netizens slam Rohit Sharma

However, Pujara was dismissed after a few balls while trying to play a shot to the leg side. Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain, took a spectacular catch while diving to his right. Netizens are now slamming Rohit for instigating Pujara's wicket. Pujara was sent back for 59 off 142 balls. He smashed five boundaries and one six in the innings. Here's a compilation of tweets posted by netizens after the fall of Pujara's wicket.

Indian Team would have a lead of 200+ runs if Rohit Sharma didn't conveyed pujara to hit a six



That ruined his concentration and wicket fell ! Shame. pic.twitter.com/TyW1yfoXxV — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 2, 2023

No need to break pujara concentration by giving him faltu advice Rohit Sharma



See now he is gone#INDvsAUSTest #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/FtkmmbsYS3 — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) March 2, 2023

Pujara middled 90% of balls on the pitch wer 4.9° Average turn at Indore .. Cheteshwar Pujara only indian player to have scored fifty in this Test match against Australia and scored 59(142).



Got out to blinder from smith..nd some unwanted gyan from rohit sharma#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/juagQi86t0 March 2, 2023

Stupid Gyan from Rohit Sharma..

Wen there was axar patel who is batting well at other end nd need for pujara to go nd hit out..



This can cost us match#INDvsAUSTest #IndvsAus https://t.co/Vw5yMh0x9X — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) March 2, 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Australia are looking ahead in the game after having dismissed India for just 109 runs in their first innings on Wednesday. Australia then scored 197 runs to take an 88-run lead over India after the end of the first two innings. India have been bowled out in their second innings for 163 runs, setting a target of 76 runs for Australia to win the match. Australia will start their final innings on Day 3 of the match.

