India Vs Australia: R Ashwin Makes Alex Carey Fall Into His Own Trap In First Test- WATCH

Sweep is one option that is most often used by overseas batsmen on Asian pitches to counter-spin bowling. The same was done by the Australian batsmen Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey to counter the Indian spin bowlers after they lost their top 5 batsmen before tea.

Ashwin removes Carey

Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb started to bring the Australian innings back on track after they lost Steve Smith. Both the Aussie batsmen started to sweep the Indian spinners and played aggressively. Though the plan didn't prove to work out much and at last Alex Carey fell into his own trap and was castled by Ashwin while playing a reverse sweep.

Australia won the toss on Day 1 of the first Test and opted to bat first. The visitors didn't have a good start as they lost both their openers in the space of three overs. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith started to handle the Australian innings and brought it back on track. Australia were 76/2 at lunch.

Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb tried to balance the Australian innings but they also fell to the Indian spinners. At last, the Australian innings was bowled out 177 and the star of the show was Ravindra Jadeja who removed five Aussie batsmen.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is very important for both the teams as on one hand Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and they will also have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they want to cement their place in the World Test Championship final. Australia have lost to Team India in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the last time when they lost to Team India was in their own den.

Talking about Team India's perspective, the series is also important for Team India if they want to confirm their place in the World Test Championship final. Team India at least needs to beat Australia by a margin of 2 matches to confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final which will happen in June later this year.

Both teams currently hold the top 2 spots both in the ICC Test team rankings and also in the World Test Championship points table.