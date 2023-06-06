WTC Final: Fears Rise Over Rohit Sharma's Fitness After Images From Practice Emerge

The ICC WTC Final 2023 will start this Wednesday as India and Australia will battle it out at the Oval from 7th June. This is one of the most anticipated fixtures in the cricket calendar this year, However, what could be a major setback for the Indian team in England is that the captain Rohit Sharma is reported to have picked up an injury on his left thumb during the net training session on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Rohit Sharma got immediate medical help after facing the injury. There is no assurance of the severance of the injury and nothing can be declared about his availability at this time. As physiotherapist Kamlesh attended to him, he put on the gloves again and started batting, indicating that his injury was not significant.

IND vs AUS: Will Rohit Sharma play in the ICC WTC Final?

The reports claim that the Indian captain suffered an injury due to a hit on his thumb ahead of the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship final, IND vs AUS at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. After Rohit suffered a blow to his left thumb, he was treated by the physio and sat for a while before coming to continue his net session. The incident shows the strong mentality of the Indian captain. He made his first Test debut in 2013 and is prepared to play his seventh Test in the UK. Since, taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli, he has led India in 6 tests but all in India. Due to COVID-19, he missed India's rescheduled fifth Test against England in mid-2022, and he later sustained a thumb injury during India's tour to Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma will be making his 50th test appearance for India. In India's most recent match at the venue, Rohit hit his first Test century outside the subcontinent - a 127 against England in 2021 - as India won its first Test match there in 50 years.

India vs Australia will be a major challenge for teams to win their first ICC Test trophy. However, India was close to winning it in the last cycle where they were defeated by New Zealand under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.