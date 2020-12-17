India Vs Australia Test Sees Prithvi Shaw Depart For Silver Duck; Fans Share Advice Online

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Prithvi Shaw failed to open his account in India's first-ever overseas Day-Night Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. India decided to bat first after the coin landed in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's favour but Mitchell Starc had other plans as he made the new ball do the talking early on.
The stage was set for young Prithvi Shaw to make an impact after he got a place in the Playing XI as a frontline batsman. However, he failed to live up to the expectations in the first innings as it just took him a couple of deliveries to take a long walk back to the pavilion.
Shaw took the strike in the very first over but he did not look comfortable during his short stay at the crease. On the second delivery of the first over, Starc had bowled a good length ball around off stump which came back inside after pitching. The youngster attempted to defend the ball but it took the inside edge of his bat and disturbed the furniture as a result of which the visitors were under pressure early on without opening their account.
Even the fans were not impressed with the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper's approach and brutally trolled him on social media. Here are some of the reactions.
The odds are against India heading into the Adelaide Test and they will need to play out of their skins in order to come out on top and rewrite history. Kohli & Co. have their task cut out come December 17 as the Aussies have not lost a single D/N Test match ever since their first contest against New Zealand back in November 2015.
The top-ranked Test side have since gone on to win all the five matches that have been played under lights at home.
