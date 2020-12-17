India Vs Australia Test Sees Prithvi Shaw Depart For Silver Duck; Fans Share Advice Online

Prithvi Shaw failed to open his account in India's first-ever overseas Day-Night Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. India decided to bat first after the coin landed in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's favour but Mitchell Starc had other plans as he made the new ball do the talking early on.

A silver duck for Prithvi Shaw

The stage was set for young Prithvi Shaw to make an impact after he got a place in the Playing XI as a frontline batsman. However, he failed to live up to the expectations in the first innings as it just took him a couple of deliveries to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

Shaw took the strike in the very first over but he did not look comfortable during his short stay at the crease. On the second delivery of the first over, Starc had bowled a good length ball around off stump which came back inside after pitching. The youngster attempted to defend the ball but it took the inside edge of his bat and disturbed the furniture as a result of which the visitors were under pressure early on without opening their account.

READ: Ajinkya Rahane Stays In The Moment, Says 'Virat Is Our Captain' Ahead Of 1st Test

Even the fans were not impressed with the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper's approach and brutally trolled him on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: India Wins Toss And Will Bat 1st In 1st Test Vs Australia

India look to snap Australia's winning streak in pink-ball Test

The odds are against India heading into the Adelaide Test and they will need to play out of their skins in order to come out on top and rewrite history. Kohli & Co. have their task cut out come December 17 as the Aussies have not lost a single D/N Test match ever since their first contest against New Zealand back in November 2015.

The top-ranked Test side have since gone on to win all the five matches that have been played under lights at home.

READ: Sania Mirza Reacts Sweetly To Father Imran's Tweet On Shoaib Malik's LPL 2020 Season

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.