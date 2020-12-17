Sania Mirza Reacts Sweetly To Father Imran's Tweet On Shoaib Malik's LPL 2020 Season

Jaffna Stallions beat Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Wednesday, December 16 and were crowned as LPL 2020 champions. Shoaib Malik was the star for the Stallions as he top-scored and played a match-winning knock of 46 off 35 balls which included three fours and one six. Courtesy of Malik's innings and a couple of late quickfire cameos, the Stallions managed to post a formidable 188/6, which in the end proved too much for the Gladiators.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik takes scorching, juggling catch in LPL 2020 game; watch video

Shoaib Malik guides Jaffna Stallions to comprehensive win in LPL 2020 final

After Jaffna Stallions were crowned LPL 2020 champions, Malik's father in law, Imran Mirza took to Twitter and expressed his happiness at his son-in-law's exceptional performance in the all-important final. The same tweet was later retweeted by Shoaib Malik's wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza who put two smiling emoticons in her tweet.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza posts stunning picture with MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni and husband Shoaib Malik

After setting a massive target of 189, the Stallions' bowlers were all over the Gladiators' batsmen as they removed their top three batters inside first 10 balls of the innings. Barring skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40 off 17) and wicket-keeper Azam Khan (36 off 17), none of the batsmen could play an innings of substance which is why the Gladiators fell short by 53 runs. Malik was once again the star for the Stallions, however, this time it was with the ball as he picked two crucial wickets and gave away just 13 runs in his three overs. The Pakistan veteran also bagged a catch in the game to complete an all-round performance.

ALSO READ | PCB axe Shoaib Malik & Mohammad Amir for away T20I series against New Zealand

Shoaib Malik net worth

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shoaib Malik net worth is $28 million. The Shoaib Malik net worth comprises of his salary as a Pakistan cricketer. The Malik salary in PSL also contributes heavily to his net worth. The right-hander plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. The Malik salary in PSL 2020 is a whopping $70,000 according to their official website. A major part of Malik's net worth comes from his several brand endorsements.

Shoaib Malik stats

The Shoaib Malik stats over the years have also been extremely impressive. The right-hander has played 35 Tests and 287 ODI where he has scored 1,898 and 7,534 runs respectively. The Pakistan stalwart has also featured in 116 T20Is for Pakistan, having scored 2335 runs at a strike-rate of 124.2.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik to consider international retirement after PCB snubs him for Zimbabwe series?

Disclaimer: The above Shoaib Malik net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: SANIA MIRZA INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.